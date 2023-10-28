Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Haula broke a 4-4 tie at 14:17 with his second goal, on a tip-in from the slot.

Jack Hughes, Alexander Holtz and Jesper Bratt scored, and Luke Hughes had two assists for the Devils (4-2-1), who have won three of their past four. Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves.

Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 18 shots for the Sabres (3-5-0) before leaving with an undisclosed injury at 9:46 of the second period. He was replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 19 saves.

JJ Peterka gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 6:11 of the first period before Holtz tied it at 7:41.

Tage Thompson put Buffalo ahead 2-1 at 15:42 when he maneuvered around the right pad of Vanecek at the left post. Bratt scored 29 seconds later to tie it 2-2 at 16:11 with the teams at 4-on-4.

Haula scored on a short-handed breakaway for a 3-2 New Jersey lead at 13:47 of the second period.

Rasmus Dahlin tied it 3-3 at 17:32 with his first goal of the season, on a slap shot from the right point.

Jack Hughes’ power-play goal gave the Devils a 4-3 lead at 2:09 of the third, but Dylan Cozens tied it 4-4 at 12:35 from a sharp angle.

Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton was ejected from the game after he delivered a high hit to Devils center Nico Hischier along the boards at 16:00 of the first. Hischier played in the second period but did not play in the third.