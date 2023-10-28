Latest News

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken hand

Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Bedard will be 'impact franchise player' for Blackhawks, NHL scouts say

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Defenseman facing discipline for illegal check to head against Devils center Hischier

buf_clifton_hearing

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor Clifton will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday.

The Buffalo Sabres defenseman is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head against New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier on Friday.

The incident occurred at 16:00 of the first period in the Devils’ 5-4 win at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Clifton received a match penalty.

Hischier played in the second period but did not play in the third.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: Illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.