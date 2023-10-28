Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Connor Clifton will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday.

The Buffalo Sabres defenseman is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head against New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier on Friday.

The incident occurred at 16:00 of the first period in the Devils’ 5-4 win at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Clifton received a match penalty.

Hischier played in the second period but did not play in the third.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: Illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.