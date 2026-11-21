SABRES (9-9-4) at PANTHERS (12-8-3)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Peyton Krebs -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Conor Timmins -- Owen Power

Olen Zellweger -- Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Ryan McLeod, Colten Ellis

Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Lars Eller -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sandis Vilmanis

Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)

Status report

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said there could be a change or two to the lineup based on health. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said forwards Barkov and Marchand each was evaluated by medical staff on Friday, and Barkov could return “somewhere in the next three games, sometime next week," and that Barkov is expected to return before Marchand does. Each has been practicing with Florida the past couple of weeks and has been out since early October. ... Gudas coming back on the third defense pair is the only lineup change from a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.