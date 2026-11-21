SABRES (9-9-4) at PANTHERS (12-8-3)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Peyton Krebs -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Conor Timmins -- Owen Power
Olen Zellweger -- Zach Metsa
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Ryan McLeod, Colten Ellis
Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Lars Eller -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sandis Vilmanis
Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas
Jacob Markstrom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)
Status report
Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said there could be a change or two to the lineup based on health. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said forwards Barkov and Marchand each was evaluated by medical staff on Friday, and Barkov could return “somewhere in the next three games, sometime next week," and that Barkov is expected to return before Marchand does. Each has been practicing with Florida the past couple of weeks and has been out since early October. ... Gudas coming back on the third defense pair is the only lineup change from a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.