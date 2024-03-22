Hyman scores 2 more, Oilers surge past Sabres

Zach Hyman scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, and Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers (42-21-4), who are 9-1-2 in their past 12 games. Stuart Skinner made 26 saves.

J.J. Peterka scored twice, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves for the Sabres (33-33-5), who have lost three of four, all on the road.

Hyman tied it 3-3 with 48 seconds left in the period, deflecting in a point shot from Ekholm up and over Luukkonen.

Darnell Nurse gave the Oilers their first lead of the game, 4-3 at 4:38 of the third period, snapping a shot from the point that got past Luukkonen, who lost his stick on the play.

Draisaitl then dropped a behind-the-back pass to Ekholm, who sent a slap shot from the slot that beat Luukkonen high glove side for a 5-3 lead at 5:40.

Hyman followed up with his second of the night, making it 6-3 at 15:18. He leads the Oilers with 48 goals.

Ryan McLeod made it 7-3 at 16:58, wristing one past the stick on Luukkonen from the right dot.

Connor Brown scored on a rebound with 10 seconds left for the 8-3 final.

Peterka put Buffalo ahead 1-0 at 1:38 of the first period, taking a centering pass from Alex Tuch alone in front of the net and snapping it past the blocker of Skinner.

Rasmus Dahlin appeared to push it to 2-0 at 12:47, but the Oilers challenged for offside and video review determined Lukas Rousek preceded the puck into the zone.

Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram then fanned on a pass to the slot, causing Victor Olofsson to have to turn back to get it before spinning around and wristing it past Skinner for a 2-0 lead at 16:34.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took a pass from the blue line by Evan Bouchard, skated toward the net and dished it back to Draisaitl for a one-timer that squeaked in between the pad and the post to make it 2-1 on the power play at 18:55.

Ekholm tied it 2-2 at 4:26 of the second period, entering the zone with a toe drag in front of Byram before firing over Luukkonen’s glove from the left circle.

Peterka gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead with his second of the night, taking a centering pass from Connor Clifton and whiffing on the shot, only to see the puck slide under Skinner’s pad at 16:56.