Hyman scores 2 more, Oilers surge past Sabres

Ekholm has 3 points, McDavid 3 assists for Edmonton; Peterka gets 2 goals for Buffalo

Recap: Sabres @ Oilers 3.21.24

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Mattias Ekholm had two goals and an assist for the Edmonton Oilers, who scored six straight goals in an 8-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Place on Thursday.

Zach Hyman scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, and Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers (42-21-4), who are 9-1-2 in their past 12 games. Stuart Skinner made 26 saves.

J.J. Peterka scored twice, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves for the Sabres (33-33-5), who have lost three of four, all on the road. 

Hyman tied it 3-3 with 48 seconds left in the period, deflecting in a point shot from Ekholm up and over Luukkonen.

Darnell Nurse gave the Oilers their first lead of the game, 4-3 at 4:38 of the third period, snapping a shot from the point that got past Luukkonen, who lost his stick on the play.

Draisaitl then dropped a behind-the-back pass to Ekholm, who sent a slap shot from the slot that beat Luukkonen high glove side for a 5-3 lead at 5:40.

Hyman followed up with his second of the night, making it 6-3 at 15:18. He leads the Oilers with 48 goals.

Ryan McLeod made it 7-3 at 16:58, wristing one past the stick on Luukkonen from the right dot.

Connor Brown scored on a rebound with 10 seconds left for the 8-3 final.

Peterka put Buffalo ahead 1-0 at 1:38 of the first period, taking a centering pass from Alex Tuch alone in front of the net and snapping it past the blocker of Skinner.

Rasmus Dahlin appeared to push it to 2-0 at 12:47, but the Oilers challenged for offside and video review determined Lukas Rousek preceded the puck into the zone.

Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram then fanned on a pass to the slot, causing Victor Olofsson to have to turn back to get it before spinning around and wristing it past Skinner for a 2-0 lead at 16:34.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took a pass from the blue line by Evan Bouchard, skated toward the net and dished it back to Draisaitl for a one-timer that squeaked in between the pad and the post to make it 2-1 on the power play at 18:55.

Ekholm tied it 2-2 at 4:26 of the second period, entering the zone with a toe drag in front of Byram before firing over Luukkonen’s glove from the left circle.

Peterka gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead with his second of the night, taking a centering pass from Connor Clifton and whiffing on the shot, only to see the puck slide under Skinner’s pad at 16:56.

Latest News

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Gretzky passed Howe for 1st on NHL goal list 30 years ago 

Jack Hughes scores 2 power-play goals, Devils defeat Jets

Predators shut out Panthers, extend point streak to 16

Larkin scores twice in return, Red Wings hand Islanders 6th straight loss

Jarvis, Hurricanes defeat Flyers in OT for 5th straight win

Panarin scores hat trick to help Rangers defeat Bruins

Kyrou has 3 points in Blues win against Senators 

Backlund's daughter does adorable drawing, Flames place on T-shirt

Celine Dion reads Bruins starting lineup before game against Rangers

Red Wings captain Larkin gifts signed stick, tickets to Special Olympics athlete

Vladar out for season for Flames with hip injury

Duchene’s son scores impressive backhand goal against Oettinger

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canada could use different rosters at 4 Nations Face-off, Olympics

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 21

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Wilson of Capitals offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety