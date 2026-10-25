Batherson has hat trick, assist for Senators in win against Rangers

Miller made it 4-2 at 12:54, batting in a bouncing puck from a Fox feed toward the net.

“They just were beating us to pucks, more physical, winning their puck battles,” Miller said. “And when that happens, ice seems to open up. I mean, like I said, we're trying to do the exact same thing as them, and they came out on top of us.”

Alexis Lafreniere brought the Rangers within one at 19:34 during 4-on-4 play, burying a pass from Miller on a 2-on-1 to make it 4-3.

“I really liked the fight at the end, and we were that close to tying it,” Miller said. “Goofy bounce for them at the end of that power play. It's funny how the game works. … Once we got our legs under us, after the first period, I thought we played a good game.”

Sanderson backhanded a rebound past Garand to extend the Senators’ lead to 5-3 at 13:38 of the third period.

“Big win at home before a long road stand,” Sanderson said. “So you know, it was awesome. Our fans came out tonight and supported us on a great Saturday. So I'm glad we got the win for them.”

Pavel Dorofeyev made it a one-goal game for the second time of the night at 5-4 at 15:32, one-timing a pass from Cuylle.

“After a game like that, you just want to enjoy the win, and you're not looking to be negative by any means,” Green said. “But we'll show video on Monday and talk about certain moments in the game, like we always do. But it was a heck of a job for our team to get a win tonight.”

Amadio added an empty-net goal at 18:46 before Batherson scored his empty-net goal at 19:48 for the 7-4 final.

“Game's never over till it's over,” Sanderson said. “You know, they had their push, they had their chances, and I think credit to us not to give up and cave and just keep pushing through till the end.”

NOTES: Stutzle scored his League-leading sixth first-period goal of the season. … Sanderson scored his first goal of the season and became the sixth defenseman in Senators history with 40 in his career. … Batherson’s three hat tricks at home are tied with Dany Heatley and Marian Hossa for the most in Senators history. … Fox, who had four assists in a 5-4 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, has six points over consecutive games for the fourth time in his NHL career. Only Hockey Hall of Famer Brian Leetch (eight times) has more as a Rangers defenseman.