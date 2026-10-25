Bruins rally past Sharks in third, run point streak to eight

Michael Misa, Kiefer Sherwood, Dmitry Orlov and Will Smith scored for the Sharks (6-5-1), who concluded a six-game road trip (3-2-1). Jacob Trouba had two assists, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.

“If you look at it on paper, not too bad,” Nedeljkovic said of the road trip. “Watching the games, probably could have gotten two more wins out of it, at least maybe four. We let that one slip in Detroit (a 4-3 shootout loss Oct. 17), and even tonight. We had chances. We had some momentum, just let it slip away and didn’t finish. It’s a tough one to swallow right now and leaves a sour taste in your mouth, at least for me.

“We did a lot of good things. There’s plenty of room for us to grow in certain areas. We’ll take the .500 record. It’s a tough trip, a long trip, and (we) played in some tough buildings. We’ll take the record, regroup at home and hopefully come out swinging on Tuesday (against the Buffalo Sabres).”

Pastrnak, just out of the penalty box, began the Boston rally when his wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle knuckled past Nedeljkovic on the far side to tie it 3-3 at 8:27 of the third.

“It went off of a D-man’s stick and it just changed the whole trajectory of the play,” Nedeljkovic said. “He’s got a great release, but it’s tough to read when two feet into it (the puck) goes off a stick like that and you don’t know if it’s going up or going down. It was a tough bounce. It wasn’t a pretty goal. It’s hard to read. It’s hard to pick up and it makes it even worse on the timing of it. We just scored and we give up the lead again. Just a tough one to swallow.”

Hagens then gave the Bruins a 4-3 lead at 9:07 when he scored through the five-hole from the edge of the crease, before Minten increased the margin to 5-3 at 12:00 by knocking in a rebound on the power play.

“Impressive,” Pastrnak said when asked about Hagens’ ability to score netfront goals. “He’s got the touch. He’s been there and been around it the whole time and he’s been productive. It’s fun to watch him every day and every game, seeing him get more comfortable. He’s a great player and has scored some big goals. ... He’s very smart around the net.”