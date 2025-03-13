Kane gets 5 points, Red Wings top Sabres to snap 6-game skid

It was the fourth five-point game of Kane's career, tied for sixth-most by a United States-born player.

Alex DeBrincat added his 30th goal and matched a career-best with three assists, Marco Kasper had two goals and an assist and Dylan Larkin had three assists.

Petr Mrazek made 23 saves in his first win for the Red Wings (31-28-6) since a 3-1 victory against the Nashville Predators on Feb. 17, 2018. Mrazek, who played five-plus seasons with the Red Wings after they drafted him in the fifth round (No. 141) of the 2010 NHL Draft, was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Tage Thompson and Zach Benson each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo (25-33-6), which has lost seven of eight. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves.

Thompson gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 7:38, taking a pass from Bowen Byram and beating Mrazek blocker side with a long wrist shot for his 34th goal.

Kasper tied the game at 12:36, tipping Simon Edvinsson’s shot past Luukkonen, and DeBrincat made it 2-1 at 15:40.

Kane gave Detroit a 3-1 lead at 19:07, beating Luukkonen on the stick side from the left face-off circle for a power-play goal.

Josh Norris scored 18 seconds later to cut Detroit’s lead to 3-2. It was his first goal since the Sabres acquired him from the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

Detroit took a 4-2 lead on Vladimir Tarasenko’s ninth goal at 10:54 of the second period.

Benson cut the margin to 4-3 at 18:12, putting home a rebound for a power-play goal.

Kane made it 5-3 with his second power-play goal of the game at 1:36 of the third period, putting in the rebound after Luukkonen made a spectacular skate save on his initial shot.

Kasper gave the Red Wings a 6-3 lead at 5:39, recording his second career two-goal game, and Moritz Seider made it 7-3 with a power-play goal at 14:31.