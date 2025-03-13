Red Wings find 'relief' with win against Sabres, trying to avoid repeat of last season

DETROIT -- When the horn sounded, the Detroit Red Wings could exhale. After six straight losses in regulation, they finally had won again, defeating the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.

“There’s relief,” coach Todd McLellan said. “Obviously, the losing streak’s over.”

The pressure isn’t, though. That will only intensify.

The Red Wings have failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the longest drought in their storied history, and now they’re one of five teams fighting for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, all within two points of the spot.

This was a game they desperately needed to win. It also was a game they were supposed to win, considering the Sabres are last in the East, and it was the last game they will play against a team currently behind them in the NHL standings.

Detroit has the toughest remaining schedule in the NHL with 17 games to go.

Even before the Red Wings played the Sabres, the average points percentage of their remaining opponents was .599, highest in the League, according to NHL Stats. They have 13 games left against teams in playoff spots, most in the League. They have 11 games left on the road, tied for most in the League with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Look at their next few games: at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, home against Vegas on Sunday, at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, at Vegas on March 22 …

Then again, don’t look.

“I think sometimes you start thinking ahead, maybe like we were before our six-game slide,” said veteran forward Patrick Kane, who led Detroit with five points (two goals, three assists) against Buffalo. “You start thinking about playoffs and all this talk about playoffs. I mean, we still have a bunch of games left. No matter who you play in this League, I mean, it’s going to be a tough night.”

It's going to be tough if the Red Wings repeat -- or at least echo -- what they did last season.