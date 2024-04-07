Red Wings start fast, defeat Sabres to move into playoff position

Dylan Larkin and Patrick Kane scored, and Alex Lyon made 37 saves for Detroit (38-37-8), which was 1-3-2 in their past six games.

The Red Wings moved into the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. Detroit is two points ahead of the Washington Capitals, who host the Ottawa Senators later Sunday.

Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo (37-36-5), which had won two in a row. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves.

Buffalo is five points behind Detroit for the second wild card and has played one more game.

Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead 53 seconds into the game, beating Luukkonen from the high slot.

Kane split the Buffalo defense before tucking the puck inside the post to make it 2-0 at 4:24.

Larkin made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 7:37.

Thompson got Buffalo within 3-1 at 13:16 with a power-play goal.