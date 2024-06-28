Suter has final year of contract bought out by Stars

Defenseman had fewest points since rookie season in 2005-06, will become free agent July 1

Ryan Suter bought out by DAL
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ryan Suter had the final season of his contract bought out by the Dallas Stars on Friday.

The 39-year-old defenseman will become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Suter signed a three-year, $14.6 million contract with the Stars on July 28, 2021, an average annual value of $3.65 million. That came two weeks after the Minnesota Wild bought out the final four years of his 13-year, $98 million contract ($7.54 million AAV).

He had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 82 regular-season games this season and averaged 18:56 of ice time per game. It was his fewest points and ice time since his rookie season with the Nashville Predators in 2005-06 (16 points, 17:21).

Suter had four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games this season to help the Stars advance to the Western Conference Final where they were defeated by the Edmonton Oilers in six games.

Selected by Nashville in the first round (No. 7) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Suter has 681 points (105 goals, 576 assists) in 1,444 regular-season games with the Stars, Wild and Predators and 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 133 playoff games.

He has played the most regular-season games among active players who have not won the Stanley Cup.

Latest News

Atkinson to have final year of contract bought out by Flyers

Matthews, M. Tkachuk, Eichel among 1st 6 United States players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Crosby, MacKinnon, McDavid among 1st 6 Canada players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Stamkos, Lightning may not be able to reach deal before free agency

Hedman, Karlsson among 1st 6 Sweden players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Barkov, Saros among 1st 6 Finland players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Top NHL free agent goalies: Samsonov, Talbot likely available

MacKinnon meets all definitions, wins both Hart Trophy, Lindsay Award

MacKinnon of Avalanche wins Hart Trophy as NHL MVP

Hellebuyck of Jets wins Vezina Trophy as top goalie in NHL

Hughes of Canucks wins Norris Trophy as top defenseman in NHL

Bedard wins Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of year

NHL announces 2023-24 All-Star Teams

NHL announces 2023-24 All-Rookie Team

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL stars, celebrities heat up Las Vegas on 2024 Awards red carpet

Mangiapane traded to Capitals by Flames for 2nd-round pick

Bruins focused on middle of ice, re-signing Swayman in offseason