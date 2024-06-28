Suter has final year of contract bought out by Stars

Ryan Suter had the final season of his contract bought out by the Dallas Stars on Friday.

The 39-year-old defenseman will become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Suter signed a three-year, $14.6 million contract with the Stars on July 28, 2021, an average annual value of $3.65 million. That came two weeks after the Minnesota Wild bought out the final four years of his 13-year, $98 million contract ($7.54 million AAV).

He had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 82 regular-season games this season and averaged 18:56 of ice time per game. It was his fewest points and ice time since his rookie season with the Nashville Predators in 2005-06 (16 points, 17:21).

Suter had four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games this season to help the Stars advance to the Western Conference Final where they were defeated by the Edmonton Oilers in six games.

Selected by Nashville in the first round (No. 7) of the 2003 NHL Draft, Suter has 681 points (105 goals, 576 assists) in 1,444 regular-season games with the Stars, Wild and Predators and 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 133 playoff games.

He has played the most regular-season games among active players who have not won the Stanley Cup.