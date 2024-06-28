Atkinson to have final year of contract bought out by Flyers

Cam Atkinson was placed on unconditional waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday for the purpose of buying out the final season of his contract.

The 35-year-old forward will be an unrestricted free agent July 1. He signed a seven-year, $41.125 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on July 1, 2017, an average annual value of $5.875 million.

Atkinson, who was traded to the Flyers on July 24, 2021, had 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 70 games this season, his fewest since he had 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 44 games for the Blue Jackets in the 2019-20 pandemic-shortened season.

Atkinson did not play in 2022-23 because of a herniated disk in his neck.

"When it comes to someone with the accomplishments and character of Cam, this was an exceptionally tough decision to make," Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said. "Throughout his time with the Flyers, Cam has displayed an incredible work ethic and level of professionalism that is a true credit to him as a player and person. I've witnessed firsthand the amount of effort, dedication, and perseverance he went through during an incredibly tough rehabilitation process in order to come back and be a leader for our team on and off the ice.

"I would like to thank Cam for all he has put into raising the standard of our team. Cam will always have a place in the Flyers organization, and we wish all the success for him and his family in the future."

Selected by Columbus in the sixth round (No. 157) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Atkinson has 480 points (249 goals, 231 assists) in 770 regular-season games for the Flyers and Blue Jackets, and 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 35 Stanley Cup Playoff games.