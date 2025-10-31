Khusnutdinov, Bruins recover to defeat Sabres in OT

Wins it at 2:07; Geekie scores in 6th straight for Boston

Sabres at Bruins | Recap

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Marat Khusnutdinov scored 2:07 into overtime, giving the Boston Bruins a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.

Khusnutdinov kept the puck on a 3-on-1 and sent a wrist shot from the right circle to the short side.

Morgan Geekie scored to extend his goal streak to six games (seven goals), and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (6-7-0), who have won two in a row and three of four. Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves in his second consecutive start; he made 33 saves in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Bruins top-line center Elias Lindholm left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury after a center-ice collision with Sabres forward Jordan Greenway and did not return.

Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and assist for the Sabres (4-4-3), who lost their third straight game, each in overtime, and remain winless on the road (0-2-2) this season. Alex Lyon made 18 saves.

Buffalo scored twice in 7:25 to tie the game in the third period.

Josh Doan cut it to 3-2 at 7:00. He knocked a rebound out of the air with his glove at the top of the crease and shot past Korpisalo.

Tuch then tied it 3-3 at 14:25. After a Sabres face-off win in the offensive zone, Dahlin fed him for a wrist shot from the left hash marks.

Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 13:07 of the first period. He received a cross-ice pass from Pastrnak and scored blocker side with a quick wrist shot from the right circle.

Pastrnak made it 2-0 at 15:07. He stole the puck in the defensive zone, creating a 2-on-1 the other way with Lindholm, and faked a pass before shooting from the left circle to the far side.

Dahlin brought Buffalo to within 2-1 with a power-play goal at 16:01, scoring with a one-timer from the left point that got through traffic and beat a screened Korpisalo. It was Dahlin’s first goal of the season.

Mark Kastelic gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead at 19:39. He crashed the net during a scramble and stuffed home a Tanner Jeannot rebound after Lyon made the initial stop.

Latest News

Svechnikov, Stankoven each has 2 points, Hurricanes defeat Islanders

Sanderson ties game in 3rd period, Senators edge Flames in shootout

Cirelli scores in OT, Lightning defeat Stars for 4th straight victory

Zegras has 3 points, Flyers defeat Predators for 3rd straight win

Kraken dress as Adam Sandler characters during comedian’s show in Seattle

Stars rock special T-shirts in honor of Seguin’s 1,000th NHL game

Lightning celebrate Kucherov’s 1,000th career point with special ceremony

Ducks have hilarious reactions to spooky surprise 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Toews says time with Blackhawks was 'definitely a dream'

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Necas signs 8-year contract with Avalanche

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Status Report: Barzal won't play for Islanders after being late to skate

Dvorsky, Honzek projected to make 2026 Slovakia Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL EDGE stats behind Dobes’ hot start for Canadiens

NHL On Tap: Toews to face Blackhawks for 1st time