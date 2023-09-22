Sabres season preview: Thompson scoring, emergence of Levi among keys

Latest News

Clayton Keller confident heading into preseason opener

Keller’s confidence soaring entering Coyotes’ preseason opener in Australia
Color of Hockey Zechariah Thomas makes successful pitch on ‘Dragons’ Den’

Color of Hockey: Thomas makes successful pitch on ‘Dragons’ Den’
Kings' Kevin Fiala Global Series blog Melbourne

Global Series blog: Kevin Fiala
Karlsson opens Penguins training camp with Cup hopes

Karlsson opens 1st Penguins training camp aiming for Stanley Cup run
Rasmus Dahlin Owen Power Buffalo Sabres contract status update

Sabres trying to get long-term contracts done with Dahlin, Power
Ottawa Senators purchase approved by NHL Board of Governors

Senators purchase by Andlauer approved by NHL Board of Governors
NHL News and Notes September 21

Training Camp Buzz: Couture week to week for Sharks with lower-body injury
Connor Bedard begins first Chicago training camp

Bedard feels ‘super fortunate’ at start of Blackhawks training camp
Pascal Vincent enjoying first camp as new Columbus coach

Vincent enjoys 1st training camp practice as new Blue Jackets coach
Mark Scheifele Connor Hellebuyck focused on winning

Scheifele, Hellebuyck focused on winning, not contract status with Jets 
Philadelphia wants to surprise with their play this season

Flyers using low expectations as motivation to surprise this season
Roman Josi Filip Forsberg return to ice for Nashville Predators

Josi, Forsberg return to ice for Predators on 1st day of camp
Global Series clinic encourages Australian coaches to learn more

Global Series clinic encourages Australian coaches to 'keep going'
Global Series hockey rink has Australian Open tennis touches

Global Series rink in Melbourne has Australian Open touches
Indigenous hockey team based in Australia helping at-risk kids

Indigenous hockey team helping at-risk kids thrive in Australia
Coyotes Matt Dumba Global Series Melbourne blog

Global Series blog: Matt Dumba
Boston Bruins 2023-24 season preview

Bruins season preview: Zacha, Coyle must step up
Anaheim Ducks 2023-24 season preview

Ducks season preview: Cronin takes over, seeks to develop young core

Sabres season preview: Thompson scoring, emergence of Levi among keys

Buffalo also leaning on new defensemen Johnson, Clifton to help end 12-season playoff drought

Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres

© Getty Images

By Jon Lane
@JonLaneNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Buffalo Sabres.

Coach: Don Granato (fourth season)

Last season: 42-33-7; fifth place in Atlantic Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Next-gen goalie

The Sabres may have found their cornerstone goalie, Devon Levi. The 21-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract after two seasons at Northeastern University and made 31 saves in his NHL debut, a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on March 31. Levi was acquired in the trade that sent forward Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers on July 24, 2021, and developed quickly to form a tandem with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He's 5-2-0 with a 2.94 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in seven NHL games and poised to give stability at the position unseen since Ryan Miller was traded to the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 28, 2014.

2. Tage Thompson

The 25-year-old forward could be Buffalo's first 50-goal scorer in 29 seasons, when Alexander Mogilny and Pat LaFontaine scored 76 and 53 goals, respectively, in 1992-93. Thompson had NHL career highs in goals (47), assists (47) and points (94) in 78 games last season after getting 68 points (38 goals, 30 assists), also in 78 games, the previous season. The Sabres scored 3.57 goals per game in 2022-23 (third in the NHL) led by Thompson, Alex Tuch (36 goals), Jeff Skinner (35) and Dylan Cozens (31). "My focus isn’t whether or not I beat my points and goals from last season, am I helping my teammates?" Thompson said. "If you do those things the rest will take care of itself."

3. Expectations

The stakes are up with no playoff appearances in 12 seasons. Buffalo had 91 points in 2022-23, the most since 96 in 2010-11, the last time it made the postseason. Levi, Thompson, Skinner, Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin (73 points; 15 goals, 58 assists) and Owen Power (35 points; four goals, 31 assists), with continuity under Granato, are in place to end the longest active playoff drought in the NHL. "Those expectations are raised from within our group," Thompson said.

Will the young Sabres make the playoffs?

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

The door is open for 19-year-old forward prospects Matt Savoie and Jiri Kulich with Jack Quinn out for the start of the season following June 28 surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury sustained during training. Savoie’s chances of making the roster may be slimmer after Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams on Thursday said he’s week to week with an upper-body injury sustained three days earlier at Buffalo's Prospects Challenge finale. Imaging revealed what Adams called the "best-case scenario" and there's a possibility Savoie could be on the ice near the end of camp. Savoie can either make the Sabres roster or return to the Western Hockey League. He had a career-high 95 points (38 goals, 57 assists) in 68 regular-season games for Winnipeg and 29 (11 goals, 18 assists) in 19 games to tie for second in the playoffs. Kulich's nine points (seven goals, two assists) in seven games helped Czechia win silver at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. He had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 62 games and 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 12 playoff games for Rochester of the American Hockey League, his first pro season in North America.

Most intriguing addition

Defensemen Erik Johnson, 35, and Connor Clifton, 28, each signed free agent contracts to provide leadership, experience and cover after the Sabres allowed 3.62 goals per game (seventh most) and were 28th on the penalty kill (73.0 percent) last season. Johnson is a Stanley Cup champion with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. His presence helped teach them how to win, a lesson yet to be learned in Buffalo.

Biggest potential surprise

Jordan Greenway had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 45 games for the Minnesota Wild before he was traded to Buffalo on March 3. The 26-year-old forward begins his first full season playing for Granato, his coach with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team from 2013-15. Greenway's final season in Minnesota was impeded by an injury to his surgically repaired shoulder that kept him out of training camp. He scored four goals in 17 games following the trade and had an NHL career-high 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in the 56-game 2020-21 season. The Sabres are counting on that potential.

Ready to contribute

JJ Peterka is a 21-year-old forward poised to be another major player in the core group. He had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 77 games as a rookie last season and a team-high 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 10 games for Germany at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, tied for second in the tournament with Czechia forward Dominik Kubalik (Ottawa Senators). Germany reached the final for the first time since 1930, losing 5-2 to Canada.

Fantasy sleeper

Peterka, RW (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He only scratched the surface in a secondary role for the Sabres last season and is part of their potent young forward core, which includes Thompson, Tuch, Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt and prospects Savoie, Kulich and Zach Benson. Peterka has breakout potential this season, should be prioritized in keeper and dynasty leagues and could follow in the footsteps of elite NHL skaters who were born in Germany (e.g. Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle, Moritz Seider). -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Casey Mittelstadt

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Henri Jokiharju -- Erik Johnson

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injured: Jack Quinn (Achilles tendon)

NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price contributed to this report