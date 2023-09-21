Sabres trying to get long-term contracts done with Dahlin, Power

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres want to extend Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power long term, and discussions have ramped up.

“Over the last week, I’d say with both talks have been more intense, more frequent, even as recently as last night,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Thursday. “I was on the phone with both of their agents for a long time late last night. So, this is how it goes.

“No update on where we’re at. I don’t think it’s healthy to necessarily healthy to get into details, especially when you’re talking about contract discussions, but we’re going to keep working at it and I feel we’re in a good place.”

Each defenseman has one season remaining on his contract and has been eligible to sign another contract since July 1. Dahlin, 23, signed a three-year contract ($6 million average annual value) on Sept. 22, 2021. Power, 20, signed a three-year, entry-level contract April 8, 2022.

Talks began around the NHL Scouting Combine in June when Adams met with the agents for each at KeyBank Center.

“The key takeaways are that I’ve explained to their camps and to them individually how important they are to this franchise and how we feel about them, and we want them here long term and just that kind of conversation,” he said. “They’ve clearly indicated to me and to us that this is where they want to be, and they believe in this team, and they believe in the direction we’re headed. So, that’s the start, and then you work from there.

“These are not easy to get done. They’re critically important for both sides and we need to ensure they’re right. It needs to be right for both sides. So, throughout the summer, I’ve had what I would characterize as very positive conversations, productive conversations.”

Buffalo selected Dahlin with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. He set NHL career highs in goals (15), assists (58) and points (73) in 78 games last season and finished third in the League with an average ice time of 25:48 per game.

He’s left the discussions to his agent and management and has focused on what’s within in his control -- getting ready for the season.

“I have one more year on my contract and I’m not really worried about anything,” Dahlin said. “I love the city. I love the team. I love everything. So, I’m not worried.”

Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, had 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) in 79 games in his first full NHL season. He was 20th among skaters in average ice time per game at 23:48 (minimum 10 games) and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL rookie of the year.

“We've talked a lot over the last couple of years now about the core of this team and putting it together,” Adams said. “To set ourselves up for sustainable success, you need to make sure that you retain the pieces that you believe are going to help you do that. These guys are both elite young defensemen in the League. Rasmus is a little further along in his career, but they're both to me critically important pieces of the puzzle moving forward.”

Over the past year, Adams has made it a priority to give long-term contracts to younger players identified as part of the core. Forward Tage Thompson, 25, signed a seven-year contract ($7.14 million AAVe) Aug. 30, 2022; defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, 23, signed for seven years ($4.29 million AAV) Oct. 12, 2022; and forward Dylan Cozens, 22, signed a seven-year contract ($7.1 million) Feb. 7.

Adams said he doesn’t have a set deadline for Dahlin and Power but would like to get them signed sooner rather than later.

“I've been open and transparent in conversations with their agents to say the focus ultimately, starting the season, I really want to make sure is on our players individually having the best year they can and focusing on our team and eliminate as many distractions as possible,” Adams said “We'll see how this goes. I'm not drawing line in the sand, but I'd like to keep pushing here through training camp to move things along.”