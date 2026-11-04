Lowe congratulates Nugent-Hopkins on games played record

“Ryan, Congratulations on becoming the all-time leader in regular seasons game played as an Edmonton Oiler,” Lowe said in the video message. “That record has stood around for 28 years and I’ve been extremely proud of it.

“But as we all know, records are meant to be broken. So, if someone is going to take it away from me, I couldn’t think of a more popular Oiler to do it.”

The six-time Stanley Cup winner played 15 of his 19 NHL seasons with the Oilers, amounting to 1,037 games.

Before the Oilers game against the New Jersey Devils, the team celebrated Nugent-Hopkins’ record with custom T-shirts as they arrived at Prudential Center.