Lowe congratulates Nugent-Hopkins on games played record

Former franchise leader celebrates forward’s milestone

Kevin Lowe

© Sportsnet

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Kevin Lowe was happy to see his record broken by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

The Hockey Hall of Famer congratulated the Edmonton Oilers forward on playing his 1,038th game with the team, passing Lowe on the franchise’s games played list, in a video posted by Sportsnet on Tuesday.

“Ryan, Congratulations on becoming the all-time leader in regular seasons game played as an Edmonton Oiler,” Lowe said in the video message. “That record has stood around for 28 years and I’ve been extremely proud of it.

“But as we all know, records are meant to be broken. So, if someone is going to take it away from me, I couldn’t think of a more popular Oiler to do it.”

The six-time Stanley Cup winner played 15 of his 19 NHL seasons with the Oilers, amounting to 1,037 games.

Before the Oilers game against the New Jersey Devils, the team celebrated Nugent-Hopkins’ record with custom T-shirts as they arrived at Prudential Center.

In the second period, Nugent-Hopkins netted a power play goal to mark his milestone game. He also recorded an assist on defenseman Evan Bouchard’s first period goal.

Nugent-Hopkins is in his 16th season with the Oilers, who drafted him with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. He has 295 goals and 518 assists in his 1,038 games with the team.

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