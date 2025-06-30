Ekblad signs 8-year contract to remain with Panthers

Aaron Ekblad signed an eight-year contract to remain with the Florida Panthers on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 29-year-old defenseman had 33 points (three goals, 30 assists) in 56 regular-season games for the Florida Panthers this season. He was suspended for 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Ekblad had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Florida win the Cup for the second straight season.

"It's a special team, a special organization, from top to bottom. Everybody just does the work every day," Ekblad said after Florida won the Cup on June 17. "So, it's a special team with special players that'll do anything. Maybe however many years down the road, you'll realize you know what guys went through."

The No. 1 pick by Florida in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ekblad has 380 points (118 goals, 262 assists) in 732 regular-season games and 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 83 postseason games. He is second in games played in Florida history, behind only Aleksander Barkov (804), and is first in goals, assists and points among defensemen in franchise history.