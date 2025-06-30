Ekblad signs 8-year contract to remain with Panthers

2-time Cup winner is franchise leader in points among defensemen, could have become free agent

Aaron Ekblad signs

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Aaron Ekblad signed an eight-year contract to remain with the Florida Panthers on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 29-year-old defenseman had 33 points (three goals, 30 assists) in 56 regular-season games for the Florida Panthers this season. He was suspended for 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Ekblad had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Florida win the Cup for the second straight season.

"It's a special team, a special organization, from top to bottom. Everybody just does the work every day," Ekblad said after Florida won the Cup on June 17. "So, it's a special team with special players that'll do anything. Maybe however many years down the road, you'll realize you know what guys went through."

The No. 1 pick by Florida in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ekblad has 380 points (118 goals, 262 assists) in 732 regular-season games and 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 83 postseason games. He is second in games played in Florida history, behind only Aleksander Barkov (804), and is first in goals, assists and points among defensemen in franchise history.

Ekblad also won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year in 2014-15, when he had 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 81 games.

“Aaron is a pillar of our defense who has consistently excelled at both ends of the ice as one of the best defensemen in the NHL over the past decade,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “From a Calder-winning rookie campaign to two Stanley Cup championships, Aaron’s consummate leadership on and off the ice has been integral to our team's success. After cementing his place in Panthers history, we are thrilled that he will continue his career in South Florida.”

On Friday, the Panthers signed Sam Bennett to an eight-year, $64 million contract ($8 million average annual value). Bennett, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs after scoring 15 postseason goals, could have become a UFA on Tuesday.

