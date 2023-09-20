Latest News

nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Brayden Schenn named captain of St Louis Blues

Schenn named Blues captain, replaces O'Reilly
NHL list of captains

List of NHL captains
Los Angeles entertains kids with post-practice clinic in Melbourne

Kings entertain kids with post-practice clinic at Global Series
Global Series Melbourne blog: Kevin Fiala

Global Series blog: Kevin Fiala
Drew Doughty, Pierre-Luc Dubois try new sports in Melbourne

Doughty, Dubois try new sports after Kings practice in Australia
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
Air Force One helped Colorado match New York offer to Joe Sakic

Hit movie helped Avalanche match Rangers’ offer sheet to Sakic in 1997
Calgary Flames prospect Samuel Honzek hopes to follow big footsteps to NHL

Honzek looking to follow Monahan, Tkachuk path to earn Flames roster spot
NHL fan mailbag for September 19

Mailbag: Ovechkin's goal total, impact on Capitals
 Ridly Greig bulks up to strengthen chance to make Ottawa roster

Greig bulks up to strengthen chances to make Senators
NHL Western Conference training camp storylines 2023

NHL Western Conference training camp storylines
NHL Eastern Conference training camp storylines 2023

NHL Eastern Conference training camp storylines
Sean Farrell contending for Montreal roster spot

Farrell to bid for Canadiens roster spot after rigorous offseason regimen 
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Casey DeSmith traded to Vancouver by Montreal for Tanner Pearson

DeSmith traded to Canucks by Canadiens for Pearson
Richard Rakell remembers sunscreen at Penguins golf tournament

Rakell remembers sunscreen for Penguins golf outing after bad sunburn last year
Ottawa Senators Shane Pinto contract status update

Senators optimistic they’ll sign Pinto to contract soon

Marchand named Bruins captain, replaces Bergeron

Brad Marchard BOS named captain

© China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brad Marchand was named captain of the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old forward replaces Patrice Bergeron, who retired from the NHL on July 25 after playing his entire 19-season career for the Bruins.

Marchand is the fourth player to be named captain this month, along with Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (Sept. 11), Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets (Sept. 12) and Brayden Schenn of the St. Louis Blues (Sept. 19). 

Six NHL teams are without a captain: the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken.

More to come.