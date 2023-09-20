Marchand named Bruins captain, replaces Bergeron

Brad Marchand was named captain of the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old forward replaces Patrice Bergeron, who retired from the NHL on July 25 after playing his entire 19-season career for the Bruins.

Marchand is the fourth player to be named captain this month, along with Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (Sept. 11), Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets (Sept. 12) and Brayden Schenn of the St. Louis Blues (Sept. 19).

Six NHL teams are without a captain: the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken.

More to come.