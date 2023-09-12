Latest News

Lowry named Jets captain, replaces Wheeler

30-year-old forward 'a true professional, he has total respect from every player on the team'

Lowry_Jets
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom NHL

Adam Lowry was named captain of the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

"When I found out I was pretty excited, almost a little speechless," Lowry said. "It's something growing up you kind of can dream about and something that seems almost unattainable. Getting to be a captain of a Canadian NHL team is pretty special and something I'm really looking forward to."

The 30-year-old forward was selected by the Jets in the third round (No. 67) of the 2011 NHL Draft and has played his entire nine-season NHL career for Winnipeg.

Lowry replaces Blake Wheeler, who was removed as captain Sept. 16, 2022 and signed with the New York Rangers after having his contract bought out this offseason. The Jets opted for three alternate captains last season, Lowry, forward Mark Scheifele and defenseman Josh Morrissey.

"It went well last year," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. "Mark, Adam and Josh did a great job in the room which is what we wanted. We all know Adam is the first guy on the ice to stick up for his teammates.

"He's a true professional, he has total respect from every player on the team, every player around the League and certainly from the coaching staff as well. We just feel at this point it’s the right time to name Adam as our captain."

Lowry had an NHL carer-high 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games last season. He has 204 points (93 goals, 111 assists) in 621 games, sixth in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history.

"As an organization we've had the pleasure of watching Adam develop from the day that he was the second player that we drafted back in 2011," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. "As a teammate, Adam has become one of the most respected players by his peers by how he plays the game on the ice and for all that he brings to the team off of it."

Lowry said he's learned from the captains he's played with in Winnipeg, Wheeler and Andrew Ladd, and he also planned on calling New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba, a former Jets teammate.

"I think it's just trying to steady the ship," Lowry said. "Sometimes things go off the rails a little bit and try to maintain that consistency, maintain that team cohesiveness. We're a real tight-knit group. When I look at how I play or how I'm going to lead, it's through my work ethic and actions speak a little louder than words, stand up for your teammates and things like that."

Lowry also can rely on his father, Dave Lowry, who was captain of the Calgary Flames from 2000-02.

"To kind of have my father having gone through that experience of having been a captain in a Canadian market and not necessarily be the superstar that's leading the team, it's more of a third- and fourth-line guy and you can still find value, lead a team," Lowry said. "You can still bring a team together."

Eight NHL teams are without a captain: the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken and St. Louis Blues.

The Vancouver Canucks named defenseman Quinn Hughes captain Monday.