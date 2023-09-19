Schenn named Blues captain, replaces O'Reilly

Latest News

nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
NHL Global Series Coyotes hold Australia themed costume team building event

Coyotes wear Australia-themed costumes for team-building event 
Australia hockey players starstruck by NHL Global Series

Global Series, Kings, Coyotes has Australia hockey players 'starstruck'
NHL Global Series fans enjoy visit with Stanley Cup in Australia 

Fans enjoy 'surreal' visit with Stanley Cup in Australia
Arizona veteran additions Bjugstad Zucker at Global Series

Bjugstad, Zucker eager to help accelerate Coyotes rebuild
Aatu Raty trying to earn roster spot with Vancouver Canucks

Raty eager for ‘fresh start’ after settling in with Canucks
Players signed to PTO for NHL training camps 

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Lindy Ruff talks New Jersey Devils season in Q and A

Ruff talks Luke Hughes, Devils plans this season in Q&A with NHL.com
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey breakouts candidates players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
nhl fantasy hockey sleepers candidates draft steals

Fantasy hockey top 10 sleeper picks
Blue Jackets John Davidson says Mike Babcock hire was mistake

Babcock hire was ‘mistake,’ Blue Jackets executives say
Blue Jackets need to quickly transition from Mike Babcock

Blue Jackets need to quickly move forward, get past Babcock
Reaves Bertuzzi Domi signed with Toronto for chance to win Stanley Cup

Reaves, Bertuzzi, Domi signed with Maple Leafs for chance to win Stanley Cup
NHL critical dates for 2023-24 season

NHL Trade Deadline on March 8 highlights critical dates for 2023-24 season
Akito Hirose realistic about making Vancouver roster out of training camp

Hirose realistic about making Canucks roster out of training camp
fantasy hockey nhl network draft advice tv show analysis

NHL Network fantasy hockey draft preview
Mike Babcock resigns as Columbus Blue Jackets coach

Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach, replaced by Vincent

Schenn named Blues captain, replaces O'Reilly

Forward had 65 points in 2022-23, entering 7th season with St. Louis

Brayden Schenn STL named captain

© Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brayden Schenn was named captain of the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old forward replaces Ryan O'Reilly, who was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 17.

He joins a list of Blues captains that included Red Berenson, Bob Plager, Bernie Federko, Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, Al MacInnins, Alex Pietrangelo and Wayne Gretzky.

"I don’t think it has set in yet, to be honest," Schenn told the Blues website. "The history of this franchise, the great captains they’ve had, and now getting your own name added to that extraordinary list, it’s a huge honor that I’m thankful for. I’m excited for the opportunity and the challenge this will bring."

Schenn, an alternate captain the previous three seasons, is entering his seventh season with the Blues after he was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on June 23, 2017. He had 65 points (21 goals, 44 assists) in 82 regular-season games last season and has 341 points (131 goals, 210 assists) in 425 games for St. Louis, including an NHL-best 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) in 82 games in 2017-18, his first season with the team.

Schenn had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 26 postseason games to help the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019.

He said he found out about the honor last Wednesday in a meeting with general manager Doug Armstrong.

"Honestly, your first initial reaction is how big of an honor it is," Schenn said. "I’ve always said, St. Louis has been the best thing for me. Getting the opportunity to come here and play, winning the Stanley Cup and now [being named captain], it’s an opportunity for us to work together and get back to where we feel we should be as an organization. I’m looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity to lead this team."

Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (No. 5) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Schenn has 589 points (240 goals, 349 assists) in 858 regular-season games for the Blues, Flyers and Kings, and 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 75 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Schenn is the third player to be named captain this month, along with Quinn Hughesof the Vancouver Canucks (Sept. 11) and Adam Lowryof the Winnipeg Jets (Sept. 12).

Justin Faulk,Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas were named assistant captains.

“They’re all important guys,” coach Craig Berube said. “They really represent the team and really push that leadership by committee mindset of our hockey team. That’s really important. Those guys will help Schenner out as they all work towards one goal.

"For Schenn, he’ll be the same player. There’s added responsibility for sure when you have a captain and extra things you have to do and take care of, but he’s ready for it.”

Seven NHL teams are without a captain: the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken.

Related

NHL list of captains

List of NHL captains
Quinn Hughes named captain of Vancouver Canucks

Hughes named Canucks captain, replaces Horvat
Adam Lowry named Winnipeg captain

Lowry named Jets captain, replaces Wheeler