Schenn named Blues captain, replaces O'Reilly

Brayden Schenn was named captain of the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old forward replaces Ryan O'Reilly, who was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 17.

He joins a list of Blues captains that included Red Berenson, Bob Plager, Bernie Federko, Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, Al MacInnins, Alex Pietrangelo and Wayne Gretzky.

"I don’t think it has set in yet, to be honest," Schenn told the Blues website. "The history of this franchise, the great captains they’ve had, and now getting your own name added to that extraordinary list, it’s a huge honor that I’m thankful for. I’m excited for the opportunity and the challenge this will bring."

Schenn, an alternate captain the previous three seasons, is entering his seventh season with the Blues after he was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on June 23, 2017. He had 65 points (21 goals, 44 assists) in 82 regular-season games last season and has 341 points (131 goals, 210 assists) in 425 games for St. Louis, including an NHL-best 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) in 82 games in 2017-18, his first season with the team.

Schenn had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 26 postseason games to help the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019.

He said he found out about the honor last Wednesday in a meeting with general manager Doug Armstrong.

"Honestly, your first initial reaction is how big of an honor it is," Schenn said. "I’ve always said, St. Louis has been the best thing for me. Getting the opportunity to come here and play, winning the Stanley Cup and now [being named captain], it’s an opportunity for us to work together and get back to where we feel we should be as an organization. I’m looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity to lead this team."

Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (No. 5) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Schenn has 589 points (240 goals, 349 assists) in 858 regular-season games for the Blues, Flyers and Kings, and 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 75 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Schenn is the third player to be named captain this month, along with Quinn Hughesof the Vancouver Canucks (Sept. 11) and Adam Lowryof the Winnipeg Jets (Sept. 12).

Justin Faulk,Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas were named assistant captains.

“They’re all important guys,” coach Craig Berube said. “They really represent the team and really push that leadership by committee mindset of our hockey team. That’s really important. Those guys will help Schenner out as they all work towards one goal.

"For Schenn, he’ll be the same player. There’s added responsibility for sure when you have a captain and extra things you have to do and take care of, but he’s ready for it.”

Seven NHL teams are without a captain: the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken.