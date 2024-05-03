TORONTO -- William Nylander scored twice, and the Toronto Maple Leafs stayed alive with a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.
Maple Leafs top Bruins in Game 6, push Eastern 1st Round series to limit
Nylander scores 2, Woll makes 22 saves for Toronto
For the second straight season, the Bruins will be forced to play Game 7 after leading a first-round series 3-1. They led the Florida Panthers 3-1 in 2023 before losing Game 7 4-3 in overtime.
Game 7 is at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday (8 p.m.; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Joseph Woll made 22 saves in his second straight start for the Maple Leafs, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division and won Game 5 in overtime 2-1.
Morgan Geekie scored and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves for the Bruins, who are the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic Division.
The Bruins did not have a shot on goal until Jake DeBrusk’s at 11:38 of the first period. The Maple Leafs outshot the Bruins 12-1 after 20 minutes.
Nylander put Toronto up 1-0 at 19:05 of the second period when his shot from above the right face-off circle went off Charlie McAvoy’s knee at the top of the goal crease.
Woll kept it 1-0 with a glove save on Charlie Coyle at 6:44 of the third period just after a wild scramble in front of the net.
The Maple Leafs went up 2-0 at 17:47 when Nylander scored on a breakaway with a backhand deke between Swayman’s pads after taking a pass in the neutral zone from Matthew Knies.
Geekie cut it to 2-1 at 19:59 when he put in a rebound below the left circle.
