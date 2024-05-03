Maple Leafs top Bruins in Game 6, push Eastern 1st Round series to limit

Nylander scores 2, Woll makes 22 saves for Toronto

R1, Gm6: Bruins @ Maple Leafs Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- William Nylander scored twice, and the Toronto Maple Leafs stayed alive with a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

For the second straight season, the Bruins will be forced to play Game 7 after leading a first-round series 3-1. They led the Florida Panthers 3-1 in 2023 before losing Game 7 4-3 in overtime.

Game 7 is at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday (8 p.m.; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Joseph Woll made 22 saves in his second straight start for the Maple Leafs, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division and won Game 5 in overtime 2-1.

Morgan Geekie scored and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves for the Bruins, who are the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins did not have a shot on goal until Jake DeBrusk’s at 11:38 of the first period. The Maple Leafs outshot the Bruins 12-1 after 20 minutes.

Nylander put Toronto up 1-0 at 19:05 of the second period when his shot from above the right face-off circle went off Charlie McAvoy’s knee at the top of the goal crease.

Woll kept it 1-0 with a glove save on Charlie Coyle at 6:44 of the third period just after a wild scramble in front of the net.

The Maple Leafs went up 2-0 at 17:47 when Nylander scored on a breakaway with a backhand deke between Swayman’s pads after taking a pass in the neutral zone from Matthew Knies.

Geekie cut it to 2-1 at 19:59 when he put in a rebound below the left circle.

