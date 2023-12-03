Video Review: BOS @ TOR – 19:54 of Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – Goal Toronto

Explanation: Video review confirmed that the actions of Boston’s Hampus Lindholm caused Toronto’s John Tavares to contact Linus Ullmark prior to Auston Matthews’ goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

