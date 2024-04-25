Marchand breaks tie in 3rd, Bruins top Maple Leafs in Game 3 to retake series lead 

Marchand took a pass from Danton Heinen, who won the puck behind the net, and shot over Ilya Samsonov’s glove from the right face-off dot to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead.

“We stuck with it all game," Marchand said. "It wasn’t always pretty, and I said it the other day, they’re coming very hard, they’re playing very physical, but I thought we elevated to another level from where we had been at the first couple of games, and it was great. It paid off."

Marchand scored an empty-net goal with 36 seconds left for the 4-2 final.

“Now I witness it firsthand, but I love watching hockey and even if I wasn’t coaching in the NHL, I was watching [Marchand] and Patrice Bergeron and what the Bruins were doing because they’ve always been an elite team,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “[Marchand] has always risen to big moments. You look at his career points in the playoffs, like wow.”

Marchand’s empty-net goal was his 55th career playoff goal, tying Cam Neely for the most in Bruins history. He has 134 points in the postseason, second in team history behind Ray Bourque (161).

“Those are things that you kind of look at down the road and look back upon and get excited about,” Marchand said. “Hopefully there is plenty more in the tank, but to be in the company of a guy like that who is one of the most gifted goal-scorers in the history of our franchise and the game, it’s pretty special.”