Senators score 4 in 1st, defeat Bruins for 5th win in row

Kleven made it 2-0 at 9:09 with a slap shot over Swayman’s right shoulder from the top of the left face-off circle. With the primary assist on the goal, Nikolas Matinpalo got his first NHL point.

“I think that our mindset, like, we're in such a tight playoff push right now and these guys are battling for a playoff spot,” Kleven said, “I think that we all knew that we all needed to play our best tonight. And I thought that, I don't know, we just played a simple game really, got pucks in deep, got some some low-to-highs from the ‘D’ and we just got some shots on net, and a couple went in, so it was good to get a couple goals right away and I think that set us up for the rest of the night.”

Mittelstadt scored on a cross-crease centering pass from Vinni Lettieri to cut it to 2-1 at 10:57. Mittelstadt has three points (one goal, two assists) in three games since being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

“I think he continues to improve each game,” Sacco said of Mittelstadt. “He’s getting more comfortable with how we play within our systems. And you can see that his skill can take over at times.”

Batherson one-timed a cross-slot pass from Tkachuk into an open net on a power play to push it to 3-1 at 16:21.

Greig tipped a Pinto point shot and then scored on his own rebound at the edge of the crease to make it 4-1 at 16:43.

“That first period, I don’t know what happened,” Korpisalo said. “It was pretty one-sided. But then we gathered again and fought back and had really good chances there. Kudos to us for fighting back.”

Pastrnak tipped a John Beecher point shot to cut it to 4-2 at 6:59 of the second period.

“Lots of ups and downs,” Ullmark said. “Came out hot, played a really, really solid, really good first period, dominated them completely and showed on the scoreboard as well. Then it's hard. We haven't been put in this position a lot throughout the season, so it's a new sort of feeling for us as well, going into the second and having that lead. It’s hard sometimes because it's [the] small things that matter in the end. You let go maybe five percent or anything like that in the game -- doesn't matter if it's a forecheck or dumps or puck protection, whatever it is -- and the team's going to capitalize on that one.”