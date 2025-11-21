Bruins at Kings projected lineups

BRUINS (12-10-0) at KINGS (10-6-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NESN, SN
Bruins projected lineup
Matej Blumel -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Riley Tufte -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot
Hampus Lindholm -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body)
Status report
Pastrnak and Steeves switched lines in the Bruins morning skate. … Tufte will reenter the lineup after being scratched in a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. … The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 shootout loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Kuemper will start after being given the day off Thursday. Goalie Pheonix Copley was reassigned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday.