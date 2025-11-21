Bruins at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BRUINS (12-10-0) at KINGS (10-6-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NESN, SN

Bruins projected lineup

Matej Blumel -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Riley Tufte -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body)

Status report

Pastrnak and Steeves switched lines in the Bruins morning skate. … Tufte will reenter the lineup after being scratched in a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. … The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 shootout loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Kuemper will start after being given the day off Thursday. Goalie Pheonix Copley was reassigned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Friday.

