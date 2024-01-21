Bruins ‘having fun,’ learning lessons while climbing back near the top of NHL standings

BOSTON -- The chants rang out at TD Garden on Saturday night.

Not “We want the Cup,” though surely the Boston Bruins faithful are starting to wonder if that might be a possibility this season. But “We want 10,” a reference to the nine goals scored by the Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens in a game that was not only a throwback on the scoreboard but also behind the bench, where Jim Montgomery and his coaching staff donned Starter jackets on a night the team honored the 1986-2000 era of the Bruins.

Ultimately, the Bruins did not get their 10th goal -- which would have been their first time in double digits since Oct. 16, 1988 – but had 16 players get a point in a 9-4 win over the Canadiens. It was their fourth straight win, bringing them to 28-8-9 this season, one point off the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks.

One week after having lost three straight.

“There’s still a long way to go and, yeah, it can always go whatever way, but as long as we work at it, we learn from it, we’re enjoying it. We’re having fun,” Bruins forward Charlie Coyle said. “It’s fun to work through the little rough patches, too. There’s going to be more of them. It’s not always going to go perfect here.

“It’s only going to help us down the road. As long as we learn from it.”

In 2022-23, their record-setting season, the Bruins never had “rough patches.” They barely lost, dropping 12 games in a 65-win season. They lost three straight games exactly once. These Bruins have done that twice in the past month.

But, Coyle posited, maybe it’s for the best.

“That was the only time I could think of [that we faced adversity],” Coyle said. “Every other time we lost, it was like, we were going to win the next four. This seems more normal. It’s more normal this way. You just use it.

“It’s only going to help us. That’s what we keep saying. I think that’s the mindset to have.”