Heinen gets 1st NHL hat trick, Bruins defeat Canadiens for 4th win in row

Boston extends point streak to 8; Caufield scores in 5th straight for Montreal

Recap: Canadiens @ Bruins 1.20.24

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Danton Heinen scored his first NHL hat trick in the Boston Bruins’ 9-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Saturday.

David Pastrnak scored his 30th goal of the season and had an assist, and Linus Ullmark made 17 saves for Boston (28-8-9), which extended its winning streak to four and point streak to eight games (5-0-3).

Cole Caufield scored in his fifth straight game, and Sean Monahan had three assists for Montreal (19-20-7), which has lost five of seven (2-3-2). Sam Montembault made 22 saves in 49:13; Cayden Primeau made four saves in relief.

Caufield gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 9:18 of the first period with a power-play goal from the right side of the net.

Brandon Carlo tied it 1-1 at 12:47 of the first, redirecting Trent Frederic’s centering pass.

Joel Armia gave Montreal a 2-1 lead at 14:43 on Joshua Roy’s centering pass off the rush.

Jake DeBrusk tied it 2-2 at 18:10 from the side of the net, and Heinen redirected Matt Grzelcyk’s shot pass to put the Bruins ahead 3-2 at 19:05.

Mike Matheson tied it 3-3 from the high slot on the power play at 6:16 of the second period.

Heinen gave the Bruins a 4-3 lead at 10:46 off the rush.

Pastrnak fed Charlie Coyle for a backhanded tip-in just 49 seconds later to make it 5-3.

Brendan Gallagher cut it to 5-4 at 13:19, poking it through Ullmark’s legs.

Pastrnak made it 6-4 at 1:26 of the third, following up his own shot on a breakaway, and Coyle fed Marchand in the slot to make it 7-4 at 4:32.

Pavel Zacha made it 8-4 at 9:13 on the doorstep, and Heinen scored a power-play goal at 10:40 for the 9-4 final.

