Bruins say 6-game losing streak 'is just embarrassing'

BOSTON -- There was no question how the Boston Bruins felt after their 7-5 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday.

“It’s just embarrassing, to the fans, to everybody,” forward Morgan Geekie said. “It’s just poor. Everything is poor.”

“It’s embarrassing,” defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. “It’s not how we want to play and how we should play, giving up so many goals every night, expecting to win the hockey game.”

“I’m embarrassed,” goalie Joonas Korpisalo said. “We all should be.”

“We’re all embarrassed, including me,” coach Marco Sturm said. “It’s definitely not the way we want to present ourselves, especially at home, too.”

The loss was their sixth straight, a devasting run for a team that started the season by winning its first three games and hoped to prove all who doubted it wrong. Instead, the Bruins are watching their season slip through their fingers already.

But it’s not as if the Bruins aren’t in these games. They are. Other than a 4-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 18, the Bruins have been in every game. Four were one-goal losses, and the Ducks scored an empty-net goal to win by two.

Yet Boston is finding ways to lose, again and again and again.

“This is devastating the way we’re losing these games,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “It’s just, it’s killing us. We’re fighting so hard and we just can’t stop beating ourselves. It’s pretty defeating right now.”

The one thing the Bruins can say about their team is that it has fight. Starting with the first loss during this stretch, a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 13, the Bruins have fought back repeatedly only to give up the lead in the end. Against the Lightning, for instance, they cut a three-goal deficit to one but couldn’t finish the job.

The other games have been even more of a punch to the gut.

In a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, which featured Brad Marchand’s return to TD Garden, the Bruins scored three times in the third period, including tying the game on a goal from Geekie with 1:31 remaining. However, they couldn’t hold on, allowing Carter Verhaeghe to score the game-winning goal just 1:05 later.