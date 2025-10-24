Granlund gets career-high 5 points, Ducks recover to defeat Bruins

BOSTON -- Mikael Granlund had an NHL career-high five points, Nikita Nesterenko had an NHL career-high four points, and the Anaheim Ducks recovered late for a 7-5 victory against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday.
Granlund, who entered the game with three assists in six games this season, had two goals and three assists. Nesterenko, who did not have a point in four games this season and eight points in 36 career NHL games, had four assists.
Jacob Trouba and Troy Terry each had a goal and an assist, and Drew Helleson, Cutter Gauthier and Sam Colangelo also scored for the Ducks (4-2-1), who are 2-0-1 on their five-game road trip. Petr Mrazek made 36 saves.
Defenseman Radko Gudas sustained a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return.
Morgan Geekie scored twice, and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (3-6-0), who have lost six straight. Charlie McAvoy had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves.
Pastrnak cut the lead to 5-4 at 14:32 of the third period with a power-play goal.
Geekie then scored 25 seconds later to tie it 5-5. He scored his second of the game with a one-timer from the right hash marks after Nikita Zadorov cut through the neutral zone to create a 2-on-1.
Terry responded just 30 seconds after that to put the Ducks back in front 6-5. He lifted a shot over a prone Korpisalo after receiving a centering pass from Nesterenko at the edge of the crease.
Granlund then shot into an empty net at 17:52 for the 7-5 final.
Casey Mittelstadt gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:10 of the first period, tapping in a rebound after Pavel Zacha's initial shot from the left circle trickled under the glove arm of Mrazek.
Helleson tied it 1-1 at 8:06. He skated down from the right point and sent a centering pass from the bottom of the circle that deflected in off the left shin of McAvoy.
Geekie put the Bruins back ahead 2-1 at 8:49 of the second period with a wrist from the high slot that beat Mrazek low blocker side.
Gauthier tied it 2-2 at 11:29, taking a short pass from Jackson LaCombe and beating a screened Korpisalo from above the right circle.
Trouba scored his first goal of the season at 15:24 to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead. He kicked the rebound of Nesterenko's initial shot to himself in the right circle before scoring short side under Korpisalo's glove.
Mason Lohrei tied it 3-3 at 17:10 with a one-timer from the point on the power play.
Granlund put Anaheim in front 4-3 at 2:52 of the third period with his own power-play goal.
Colangelo pushed it to 5-3 at 7:49, scoring from in front after Ryan Poehling's pass deflected in front off the stick of Lohrei.