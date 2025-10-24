Granlund gets career-high 5 points, Ducks recover to defeat Bruins

Granlund, who entered the game with three assists in six games this season, had two goals and three assists. Nesterenko, who did not have a point in four games this season and eight points in 36 career NHL games, had four assists.

Jacob Trouba and Troy Terry each had a goal and an assist, and Drew Helleson, Cutter Gauthier and Sam Colangelo also scored for the Ducks (4-2-1), who are 2-0-1 on their five-game road trip. Petr Mrazek made 36 saves.

Defenseman Radko Gudas sustained a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return.

Morgan Geekie scored twice, and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (3-6-0), who have lost six straight. Charlie McAvoy had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves.

Pastrnak cut the lead to 5-4 at 14:32 of the third period with a power-play goal.

Geekie then scored 25 seconds later to tie it 5-5. He scored his second of the game with a one-timer from the right hash marks after Nikita Zadorov cut through the neutral zone to create a 2-on-1.

Terry responded just 30 seconds after that to put the Ducks back in front 6-5. He lifted a shot over a prone Korpisalo after receiving a centering pass from Nesterenko at the edge of the crease.

Granlund then shot into an empty net at 17:52 for the 7-5 final.

Casey Mittelstadt gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:10 of the first period, tapping in a rebound after Pavel Zacha's initial shot from the left circle trickled under the glove arm of Mrazek.

Helleson tied it 1-1 at 8:06. He skated down from the right point and sent a centering pass from the bottom of the circle that deflected in off the left shin of McAvoy.

Geekie put the Bruins back ahead 2-1 at 8:49 of the second period with a wrist from the high slot that beat Mrazek low blocker side.

Gauthier tied it 2-2 at 11:29, taking a short pass from Jackson LaCombe and beating a screened Korpisalo from above the right circle.

Trouba scored his first goal of the season at 15:24 to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead. He kicked the rebound of Nesterenko's initial shot to himself in the right circle before scoring short side under Korpisalo's glove.

Mason Lohrei tied it 3-3 at 17:10 with a one-timer from the point on the power play.

Granlund put Anaheim in front 4-3 at 2:52 of the third period with his own power-play goal.

Colangelo pushed it to 5-3 at 7:49, scoring from in front after Ryan Poehling's pass deflected in front off the stick of Lohrei.