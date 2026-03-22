Swayman makes 41 saves, Bruins score 3 in 3rd to rally past Red Wings

Morgan Geekie had three assists, and David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (39-23-8), who have points in five straight games (3-0-2).

Boston pulled two points ahead of Detroit for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit (38-24-8). John Gibson made 23 saves and stopped Lukas Reichel on a penalty shot in the third period.

The Red Wings are one point ahead of the New York Islanders for the second wild card.

DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 4:06 of the third period, taking a pass from Moritz Seider before putting a wrist shot over Swayman’s glove from the top of the left face-off circle.

Lindholm tied the game at 6:22, putting a low wrist shot inside the far post for his 13th goal, and Nikita Zadorov beat Gibson with a long shot past his blocker to make it 3-2 at 9:42.

Reichel missed a penalty shot at 13:52, but Marat Khusnutdinov scored an empty-net goal at 18:08 for the 4-2 final.

The Red Wings appeared to take the lead at the end of the first period, when J.T. Compher knocked his own rebound over Swayman’s glove. However, video review showed that the clock reached 0.0 just before the puck crossed the goal line.

Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:35 of the second period. Patrick Kane’s pass found Andrew Copp at the right side of the crease and he slid the puck to Raymond as he arrived at the back post for an easy tap-in.

A minute later, the Red Wings quickly committed two penalties in eight seconds. Pastrnak took advantage of the 5-on-3 power play to beat Gibson with a one-timer from the left face-off circle at 5:07 to tie it 1-1.