BRUINS (13-6-1) at RED WINGS (8-10-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Bruins projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Michael Eyssiont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Scratched: Matthew Poitras, Frederic Brunet, Jonathan Aspirot

Injured: James Hagens (back)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Carter Mazur -- Nate Danielson -- J.T. Compher

Michael Rasmussen -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar

Anton Johansson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Daniil Tarasov

John Gibson

Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka, John Leonard

Injured: William Wallinder (upper body), Albert Johansson (undisclosed)

Suspended: Dylan Larkin

Status report

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate after a 3-0 loss at home to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Bernard-Docker will make his season debut; he sustained an upper-body injury in September and was playing for Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. … Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Wallinder and Albert Johansson, both defensemen, could return as soon as this weekend.