BRUINS (13-6-1) at RED WINGS (8-10-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT
Bruins projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Michael Eyssiont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Scratched: Matthew Poitras, Frederic Brunet, Jonathan Aspirot
Injured: James Hagens (back)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Carter Mazur -- Nate Danielson -- J.T. Compher
Michael Rasmussen -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar
Anton Johansson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Daniil Tarasov
John Gibson
Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka, John Leonard
Injured: William Wallinder (upper body), Albert Johansson (undisclosed)
Suspended: Dylan Larkin
Status report
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate after a 3-0 loss at home to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Bernard-Docker will make his season debut; he sustained an upper-body injury in September and was playing for Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. … Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Wallinder and Albert Johansson, both defensemen, could return as soon as this weekend.