Thompson, Peterka each has hat trick, assist for Sabres in win against Bruins

Thompson got his 7th NHL hat trick, Peterka his first.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres (19-26-5), who had lost four of their previous five games.

David Pastrnak had an assist to extend his point streak to eight games for the Bruins (25-21-6), who had won three of four. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves.

Mason Lohrei gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 12:44 of the first period, beating Luukkonen from the left circle with a snap shot that hit the bottom of the goalie’s glove and landed in the far corner.

Thompson’s one-timer from the top of the slot tied it 1-1 at 13:39. His shot hit 102.28 miles per hour, the second-hardest goal in the NHL this season after his 103.7 mph effort on Jan. 6 against the Washington Capitals.

He made it 2-1 Buffalo when he finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play from the bottom of the left circle at 4:43 of the second period.

Peterka’s wrist shot from the left circle beat Swayman far top corner to push it to 3-1 at 6:32.

Thompson completed his hat trick at 3:13 of the of the third period, scoring top corner short side from the top of the right circle for a 4-1 lead.

Brad Marchand narrowed it to 4-2 for Boston on the power play at 10:13 with a snap shot from the right circle. Pastrnak had the secondary assist, giving him 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) on his eight-game run.

Peterka made it 5-2 30 seconds later at 10:43 when he pushed through the Bruins’ defensemen and scored blocker side from in front. He completed his hat trick to make it 6-2 with an empty-net goal at 14:26.

Zach Benson deflected Jack Quinn's shot on the power play at 19:47 for the 7-2 final.