Marchand week to week for Bruins with upper-body injury

Captain was helped off ice in loss to Penguins on Saturday

Brad Marchand BOS injury status update

© Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brad Marchand is week to week for the Boston Bruins because of an upper-body injury.

Marchand was helped off the ice early in the first period of a 3-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The 36-year-old forward was hit by Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph on a power play at 5:52, falling face-first into the boards. He remained down for several minutes before being partially carried to the locker room by teammate David Pastrnak and a trainer.

"Obviously a hard guy to replace," Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said Tuesday. "We're going to miss him but it creates opportunities for other guys now to step up, some of our younger players, maybe like a (Georgii) Merkulov or a (Matthew) Poitras, it gives them more of an opportunity."

Marchand did not play Sunday but did travel with the team for its 1-0 loss at the Minnesota Wild. Marchand ranks second on the Bruins with 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games this season, his 16th in the NHL.

"It's strange, I mean a guy who since the moment I got here (in 2016) has had a big role with this group, with this team and this organization," defenseman Brandon Carlo said. "We have so much respect for him and the way he does carry himself. Even though he is injured, he's still going to being a component of that. Coming into the rink today just having his personally around the room is very helpful. But on the ice, definitely a big missing component that we need. Right now, we're just going to have that next-man-up mentality and go from there."

The Bruins (28-26-8), who host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SN360, TVAS), are two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"He's disappointed," Sacco said. "I think obviously any time a player gets injured (and) he's going to miss some time, they're disappointed, so I think that's the first reaction but he'll be back."

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Hintz, Stars continue homestand against Devils

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

NHL Trade Buzz: ‘Decisions have to be made’ after Islanders’ 5th loss in 7 games

Ovechkin stick collection chase during Gretzky chase ‘for memory, history’

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

NHL Buzz: Nurse expected back from injury for Oilers against Ducks

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Zizing ‘Em Up: Golden Knights GM discusses philosophy as Trade Deadline nears 

4 Nations Face-Off raises $180,000 for Sun Youth children's charity in Montreal

Knight makes 41 saves in debut, Blackhawks cruise past Kings

Trade Deadline brings unique challenges for coaches to navigate

Sharks rally, end 8-game skid with shootout win against Maple Leafs

Canadiens recover, defeat Sabres in OT for 5th straight win

Capitals recover for shootout win against Senators

Barkov, Panthers end Lightning 8-game winning streak in Jones’ debut

Shesterkin makes 21 saves, Rangers shut out Islanders