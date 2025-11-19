Bruins at Ducks projected lineups

BRUINS (12-9-0) at DUCKS (12-6-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN, TVAS2, SN360

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves -- Pavel Zacha -- Matej Blumel

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot

Hampus Lindholm -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Riley Tufte

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Ian Moore -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

McAvoy had surgery after being hit in the face by a puck during a 3-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday; there is no timeline for the defenseman's return. ... Callahan, a defenseman, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after forward Johnny Beecher was claimed off waivers by the Calgary Flames. ... Elias Lindholm, who was injured in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 30, is on the trip, but the center remains day to day. ... Viel will enter the lineup for Tufte, a forward. ... The Ducks will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Utah Mammoth on Monday.