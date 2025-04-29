Fiddler enjoying home-ice feel for U.S. at World Under-18 Championship

FRISCO, Texas -- Blake Fiddler is feeling right at home during the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

The United States defenseman played a lot his youth hockey here at Comerica Center, the Dallas Stars practice facility and one of the host arenas for the tournament, which began April 23 and runs through May 3.

"[Going] through the Dallas Stars Elite program and being able to come back around and play in this tournament here, it's special," Fiddler said. "It means a lot to me being from here, somewhere where growing up maybe hockey wasn't the biggest. With it growing and all of the NHL players that are from here, like [Florida Panthers defenseman] Seth Jones, [Calgary Flames forward] Blake Coleman, [Detroit Red Wings forward prospect] Cross Hanas, it means a lot to me to be from Texas."

Blake's father, Vernon Fiddler, was a forward for 14 NHL seasons, including (2011-16) with the Stars. Blake, born in Nashville when his father played for the Nashville Predators, was 4 years old when the family moved to the Dallas area. Once his father retired in 2017, the family settled back in Texas where Vernon spent time coaching Blake during his formative hockey years.

Blake (6-foot-4, 209 pounds) has grown into one of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft; the 17-year-old is No. 26 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American prospects.