Alexander Bilecki, Kitchener (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Bilecki had an assist in a 4-3 overtime win North Bay on Friday that gave the 18-year-old nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak. Bilecki is second among OHL defensemen with 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) in 22 games, and is not far from matching the 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) he had in 66 games last season.

The Maple Leafs selected the 18-year-old in the second round (No. 60) of the 2026 NHL Draft.