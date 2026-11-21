Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. This week, a look at some of the top defenseman so far this season.
CHL notebook: Bilecki, Dravecky, Klimpke among top defensemen
Maple Leafs, Islanders, Canadiens prospects each off to strong starts this season
© Toronto Maple Leafs; New York Islanders; Laurent Corbeil / Club de hockey Canadien Inc.
As the CHL season skates through its third month, a few defensemen have stepped up to become leaders on their respective teams. Here are several of the top performers right now (listed in alphabetical order; statistics through games Thursday).
Alexander Bilecki, Kitchener (Toronto Maple Leafs)
Bilecki had an assist in a 4-3 overtime win North Bay on Friday that gave the 18-year-old nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak. Bilecki is second among OHL defensemen with 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) in 22 games, and is not far from matching the 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) he had in 66 games last season.
The Maple Leafs selected the 18-year-old in the second round (No. 60) of the 2026 NHL Draft.
© Toronto Maple Leafs
Myles Brosnan, Moncton (Detroit Red Wings)
The native of Winchester, Massachusetts, has had a solid start to his first QMJHL season, with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 22 games, second among Moncton defensemen. The 19-year-old also has six power-play points (two goals, four assists). He had 51 points (seven goals, 44 assists) in 30 games last season at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Massachusetts, and is committed to play at Harvard University next season.
The Red Wings selected Brosnan in the seventh round (No. 196) of the 2026 draft.
Vladimir Dravecky, Guelph (New York Islanders)
Dravecky has seven multipoint games this season, including his first five-point game (two goals, three assists) in two OHL seasons on Oct. 10. The 18-year-old leads the league in scoring among defensemen with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 20 games, on the way to matching the 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) he had in 58 games with Brantford last season. He also leads Guelph defensemen with eight power-play points (two goals, six assists). Guelph traded five OHL draft picks to acquire Dravecky during the offseason, and he's a major reason the team owns the league's best record (18-4-0).
The Islanders selected Dravecky in the fifth round (No. 141) of the 2026 draft.
© New York Islanders
Adam Goljer, Kingston (Los Angeles Kings)
Goljer has been a solid addition for Kingston this season after coming over from his native Slovakia following his selection in the second round (No. 117) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft. The 18-year-old scored a goal and had eight shots on goal in his second OHL game on Sept. 26, and had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a 10-game point streak from Oct. 17-Nov. 13 that is the longest by an OHL defenseman this season. His eight goals in 22 games are tied for the league lead at the position, and his 17 points are tied for sixth.
The Kings selected Goljer in the second round (No. 47) of the 2026 draft.
Brayden Klimpke, Saskatoon (Montreal Canadiens)
Klimpke scored the game-winning goal and had two assists in Saskatoon's 6-3 victory against Edmonton on Nov. 14, his third three-point game of the season. The 19-year-old leads WHL defensemen with seven goals in 20 games, and is tied for the lead with 24 points.
The Canadiens selected Klimpke in the fourth round (No. 117) of the 2026 draft.
Brek Liske, Everett (Philadelphia Flyers)
Liske has excelled in a larger role for Everett this season following the departures of last season's top defensemen, 2027 NHL Draft prospect Landon DuPont (University of Michigan) and Anaheim Ducks prospect Tarin Smith (University of Minnesota). The 18-year-old had his second three-point game in four WHL seasons when he had a goal and two assists, along with seven shots on goal, in a 4-3 shootout loss to Tri-City on Nov. 8. He leads Everett with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 21 games; he had 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 52 games last season. He announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin on Nov. 13.
The Flyers selected Liske in the second round (No. 53) of the 2026 draft.
Ondrej Ruml, Ottawa (Colorado Avalanche)
After a strong start to the season Ruml has hit a bit of a rut. The 18-year-old had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in his first 14 games, including a game-tying goal and two assists in a 7-6 win at Oshawa on Nov. 1. He went six games without a point but ended that drought with an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Gatineau on Friday. His eight goals in 21 games are tied for the lead among the OHL defensemen, and his 17 points are tied for sixth.
The Avalanche selected Ruml in the seventh round (No. 214) of the 2026 draft.
© Colorado Avalanche