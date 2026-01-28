Chiarot signs 3-year, $11.55 million contract with Red Wings

34-year-old defenseman could have been unrestricted free agent after this season

Ben Chairot DET 3 year contract

© China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Ben Chiarot signed a three-year, $11.55 contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $3.85 million.

The 34-year-old defenseman was in the last season of a four-year contract he signed July 13, 2022, and could have become an unrestricted free agent. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 54 games and is third on the Red Wings in average ice time (21:07). He played an NHL career-high 81 games last season and skated 22:19 in his 700th NHL game, a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Detroit on Feb. 27, 2025.

Chosen by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round (No. 120) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Chiarot has 181 points (49 goals, 132 assists) in 777 regular-season games for the Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers and Red Wings, and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 66 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Red Wings (32-17-5) are second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning. They host the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) with forward Patrick Kane one point from passing Mike Modano (1,374) for most in NHL history by a United States-born player.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Team Sweden hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon 2 assists from 700 with Avalanche visiting Senators

Team Slovakia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Slovakia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Slafkovsky, Nemec

Celebrini has 4 points, Sharks cruise to victory against Canucks

McCann has 4 points, Kraken cruise past Capitals

Wild rally from down 3, defeat Blackhawks in shootout

Dahlin strives to 'keep going' with Sabres during year of challenges on, off ice

Harley breaks tie late in 3rd, Stars recover to top Blues

Kane ties Modano for most points among U.S.-born players in 'history-making moment'

Bettman's run as NHL Commissioner unrivaled in sports

Mailbag: Stadium Series between Bruins, Lightning will be unique to Tampa

Evans scores in OT, Canadiens defeat Golden Knights

Scheifele, Vilardi each gets 2 points, Jets hold off Devils

Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Predators for 9th win in 11 games