Chiarot signs 3-year, $11.55 million contract with Red Wings

Ben Chiarot signed a three-year, $11.55 contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $3.85 million.

The 34-year-old defenseman was in the last season of a four-year contract he signed July 13, 2022, and could have become an unrestricted free agent. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 54 games and is third on the Red Wings in average ice time (21:07). He played an NHL career-high 81 games last season and skated 22:19 in his 700th NHL game, a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Detroit on Feb. 27, 2025.

Chosen by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round (No. 120) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Chiarot has 181 points (49 goals, 132 assists) in 777 regular-season games for the Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers and Red Wings, and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 66 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Red Wings (32-17-5) are second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning. They host the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) with forward Patrick Kane one point from passing Mike Modano (1,374) for most in NHL history by a United States-born player.