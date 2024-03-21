Trotz pushing right buttons in 1st season as Predators GM 

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- David Poile came to see the NHL general managers here this week, but he was just visiting.

For the first time since the Nashville Predators joined the NHL in 1998-99, he didn't represent them at the GMs annual three-day March meeting. That job now belongs to Barry Trotz, who succeeded him as GM on July 1.

The transition has been smooth.

So much has changed in Nashville over the past year, from the GM to the coach to the roster. But the Predators, who missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time since 2013-14, hold the first wild card in the Western Conference.

They are 13-0-2 in their past 15 games and can set a team record for a point streak against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

"I thought we could have a rough season," Trotz said. "It could be not a real strong team. Or we could be sneaky good."

Poile was the only GM the Predators had ever known.

Trotz was the only coach they'd ever known until he was fired April 14, 2014, and went on to coach the Washington Capitals from 2014-18 and New York Islanders from 2019-22, winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Nashville announced Feb. 26, 2023, that Poile would retire as GM June 30 and Trotz would take over July 1, with Poile remaining a senior advisor. That allowed Poile to mentor Trotz, who had never been a GM before, and Trotz to help set the course before grabbing the wheel.

"That worked fabulous for him," Poile said. "He got his feet wet and got to know all the staff and the scouts. For myself, it was a really good way of kind of letting go. It was a great way of passing the torch."

The Predators parted with defenseman Mattias Ekholm and forwards Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter and Tanner Jeannot before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline.

They fired coach John Hynes on May 30 and replaced him with Andrew Brunette on May 31. For a photo op at his introductory press conference, Brunette stood between Poile and Trotz, holding up a jersey with Trotz.

Nashville traded forward Ryan Johansen on June 24 and bought out forward Matt Duchene on June 30, then signed defenseman Luke Schenn and forwards Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O'Reilly on July 1.