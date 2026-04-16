Matthews said he 'can't predict' his future with Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews said he'll be physically ready to start next season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but is uncertain about his long-term future with the team.
Speaking publicly for the first time since a knee injury on March 12 ended his season, the Maple Leafs captain was asked what will happen when his current contract expires after 2027-28.
"I mean, I can't predict the future," he said Thursday during the team's breakup day at Ford Performance Centre. "Obviously, there's steps that kind of have to take place. They're going to hire new leadership in management and stuff like that. So, you know, I don't really know.
"I think that's kind of like I said, I can't really predict the future."
The Maple Leafs are looking for a new general manager, with Brad Treliving being fired March 30. Until a new management team is in place and the future of coach Craig Berube is cleared up, Matthews has no idea what the Maple Leafs' vision is moving forward.
It was Treliving who spearheaded the efforts that resulted in Matthews signing a four-year, $53 million contract ($13.25 million average annual value million) on Aug. 23, 2023 that runs through the 2027-28 season.
With Treliving gone, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced April 9 that Neil Glasberg, President of The Coaches Agency, has been retained to assist in the search for the Maple Leafs Head of Hockey Operations.
"There's always noise and there's always chatter," he said. "I think personally, you know, I really don't pay attention to all that. I just focus on myself, focus on this team and trying to be part of the solution."
As such, what would it take for an incoming general manager or director of hockey operations to convince him to stay?