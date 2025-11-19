Bedard continues torrid start for Blackhawks, has 'totally earned' leadership role

20-year-old's hat trick, 2-way play against Flames latest example of growth

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard came out of the tunnel Tuesday wearing an "A" near his left shoulder, the Chicago Blackhawks center named an alternate captain for the first time in a regular-season game.

A short time later, the 20-year-old was celebrating the second hat trick of his NHL career in a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at United Center. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has emerged as the undisputed leader of the Blackhawks (10-5-4), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games.

"It's great, for sure," Bedard said. "There have been a lot of great players who have a letter on their chest and it's a great honor and something I don't take lightly, and no one would take lightly. It's cool, for sure."

Bedard became the fourth player in Blackhawks history with multiple hat tricks before age 21, joining Alex DeBrincat (three), Jeremy Roenick (three) and Bobby Hull (two).

"Yeah, pretty average," Chicago forward Oliver Moore said to laughs. "I'd say, honestly, it's not uncharacteristic. What he's doing right now is huge and it's obviously huge for our team, but it's something he can keep doing.

"The way he's playing on both sides of the puck, it's leadership. For guys like me coming in and watching him play right now, it's encouraging for sure."

Production has been plentiful for Bedard, who has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 19 games, fourth in the League behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (33 points), fellow North Vancouver native/San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (30 points) and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid (30 points).

Bedard is the second Blackhawks player in the past 16 years with 13 goals before his 20th game in a season; Patrick Kane had 13 in his first 18 games in 2015-16.

More importantly, Chicago is winning games.

Leadership, indeed.

"We had lost two guys (to injury) who wore letters with 'Fliggy' (Nick Foligno) and 'Dickey' (Jason Dickinson), so we needed someone, and ultimately, he earned it. He's earned that opportunity," Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. "One of the things we talked about at the beginning of the year is making sure we earn things, that we're not entitled to success, we're not entitled to wear a letter, we're not entitled to any of that stuff. And in his case, he's absolutely earned it. He's earned it, and when I told different people around the team today [Bedard would be an alternate captain], everybody said the same thing, it makes total sense and he's totally earned it.

"He's earned it with his approach every day and how committed he's been to winning hockey."

Bedard enjoyed the privilege in every way Tuesday.

"The refs were way nicer to me today -- way nicer," Bedard joked. "I didn't get kicked out of a draw for the first time in my career. I think you watch guys go over there, I always have something to say to the refs, so it was fun. It's good, little added responsibilities that you appreciate. It's obviously not a big thing, but it's good, I guess."

Things definitely are going well for Bedard, who had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) through his first 19 games last season. There's been an extra jump in his step from the start of the season as part of his offseason training philosophy of working smarter, not harder. Being more experienced helps too.

"I don't think there are a lot of guys in the League that could say they've had the same experiences as he has," forward Ryan Donato said. "He's got a lot more pressure than a lot of people in this league, but you wouldn't know it if you were on a team with him. He's fun to be around in the locker room and one of the hardest workers.

"It's contagious. He doesn't let anybody know, and that's what the best guys do. He's coming into his own right now."

It probably won’t be long before Bedard is wearing another letter, the "C" as Blackhawks captain. For now, whether he's wearing a letter or not, he's on a roll and leading Chicago back to better times and results.

The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken at United Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, CHSN, KONG).

"It's been fun. We're obviously early, 19 games in, but it's just been a lot of fun," Bedard said. "We're so determined to go out there and win.

"You know, even [Tuesday], we give up a goal to obviously get them back into the game end of the second, right at the start of the third they score, that's something that can deflate a team. But we go back out there, we get another one, then we get another one. We're just really determined. We have a lot of fun together. We love each other and we want to play for each other. That shows a lot."

