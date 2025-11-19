Bedard continues torrid start for Blackhawks, has 'totally earned' leadership role

Bedard enjoyed the privilege in every way Tuesday.

"The refs were way nicer to me today -- way nicer," Bedard joked. "I didn't get kicked out of a draw for the first time in my career. I think you watch guys go over there, I always have something to say to the refs, so it was fun. It's good, little added responsibilities that you appreciate. It's obviously not a big thing, but it's good, I guess."

Things definitely are going well for Bedard, who had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) through his first 19 games last season. There's been an extra jump in his step from the start of the season as part of his offseason training philosophy of working smarter, not harder. Being more experienced helps too.

"I don't think there are a lot of guys in the League that could say they've had the same experiences as he has," forward Ryan Donato said. "He's got a lot more pressure than a lot of people in this league, but you wouldn't know it if you were on a team with him. He's fun to be around in the locker room and one of the hardest workers.

"It's contagious. He doesn't let anybody know, and that's what the best guys do. He's coming into his own right now."

It probably won’t be long before Bedard is wearing another letter, the "C" as Blackhawks captain. For now, whether he's wearing a letter or not, he's on a roll and leading Chicago back to better times and results.

The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken at United Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, CHSN, KONG).

"It's been fun. We're obviously early, 19 games in, but it's just been a lot of fun," Bedard said. "We're so determined to go out there and win.

"You know, even [Tuesday], we give up a goal to obviously get them back into the game end of the second, right at the start of the third they score, that's something that can deflate a team. But we go back out there, we get another one, then we get another one. We're just really determined. We have a lot of fun together. We love each other and we want to play for each other. That shows a lot."