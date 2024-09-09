Levshunov eager to play alongside Bedard with Blackhawks

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Artyom Levshunov isn't focusing on the pressure that comes with the Chicago Blackhawks selecting him with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft.

"For me, I just want to do my job, play hockey," the 18-year-old defenseman said. "We don't need to feel pressure. It's a game that we like to play, and I think we have to just to do the right things."

He'll have the chance to do those right things this season as a teammate of center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Bedard's impact in his first NHL season was tremendous, leading Chicago and all League rookies with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games and being voted the Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year.

It would be difficult for Levshunov to have that kind of impact in his first season, but the hope is he can join Bedard as a foundational piece for a Blackhawks team looking to return to contention for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after back-to-back last-place finishes in the Central Division.

He was among the most NHL-ready prospects in the 2024 draft because of his size (6-foot-2, 208 pounds), skating and mature skill set. As a freshman at Michigan State last season, he was tied for ninth among NCAA defensemen with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games. The right-handed shot played on the top defense pair all season, was plus-27 and named rookie of the year and defensive player of the year in the Big Ten.

"Good size, great skater, and he has that 'it' factor where he wants the puck, he wants to be a difference maker, he wants to be out there in the most important times of games," Blackhawks assistant general manager, player development Mark Eaton said. "And he's not a liability defensively. I think that's a key for defensemen, that he has that 200-foot game. So, nothing but everything to like about him."

Levshunov, a native of Belarus, spent the offseason training in North America. After development camp in July, he spent an extra week skating and working out in Chicago, then worked out with a group of professional players in Florida. He returned to Chicago in late August to ramp up his preparation for the season, with just a break to attend the NHLPA Rookie Showcase on Sept. 4.

"Just try to do things better," he said. "Try to be better in the gym and on the ice. Now it's pro hockey, so just try to be a pro."

He'll get to start that pro career alongside Bedard after signing a three-year, entry-level contract July 6.

Levshunov and Bedard have just begun to build a relationship. They spent some together in Las Vegas after Bedard announced Levshunov's name at the draft and have exchanged text messages during the offseason.

"He texted me during [Blackhawks] development camp, just asked how the camp was going," Levshunov said. "We tried to be in touch during the summer. When he had his birthday [July 17], I texted him and said, 'Happy birthday.' Just tried to be in touch."

Though they haven't skated together yet, Levshunov said he's already thought about how they can complement each other, especially after watching Bedard from afar last season.

"I think he's such a good player," Levshunov said. "He's such a good player on the ice, and such a good guy. Looking forward, yeah, I can't wait to play with him. I just would look to help him on the ice to score more goals. And he could help me too."