Orlov late goal lifts Hurricanes past Coyotes

Orlov scored on a wrist shot from a sharp angle in the left circle.

Jesper Fast made it 3-1 with 22 seconds left when he batted a puck in out of the air.

Martin Necas scored and Antti Raanta made 11 saves for the Hurricanes (28-15-5), who have won three in a row and are 11-2-1 in their past 14 games.

Carolina outshot Arizona 20-1 in the third period and 32-4 in the final two periods.

Logan Cooley scored for the Coyotes (23-22-1), who have lost three in a row. Connor Ingram made 36 saves.

It was the final game for each team prior to the NHL All-Star break. The Hurricanes next host the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 6; The Coyotes next host the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 8.

The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead at 14:21 of the first period. Raanta stopped Dylan Guenther’s drive from the right circle, but the rebound went off Cooley's right knee and into the net.

Necas made it 1-1 with a 4-on-3 power-play goal at 7:57 when he one-timed a pass from Seth Jarvis for a short-side goal. Necas had drawn a hooking penalty against Nick Bjugstad 25 seconds earlier.