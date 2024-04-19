Svechnikov healthy for Hurricanes, ready for Playoffs after missing out last season

RALEIGH, N.C. – Andrei Svechnikov is glad he will not be watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the press box this time around.
Unlike last season, when he missed the entire postseason because of surgery on his knee, the Carolina Hurricanes forward is healthy and will be in the lineup when they face the New York Islanders in Game 1 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSGSN).
Though Svechnikov tries not to think about missing out on Carolina’s run to the Eastern Conference Final last season, the disappointment seeps in when pressed about it.
He says he remembers the frustration and the desperation, the utter helplessness of watching his teammates -- and friends -- play game after game, laying it all on the line.
He tried to be a good support system for those playing; encouraging and congratulating them after wins and being a sounding board and friendly face after losses.
It was torture.
“Every game to be honest, every game just watching, you know,” he said after a brisk 45-minute practice at PNC Arena on Friday. “You see someone get hit from our team and it’s like I want to be there, like I want to do something. Just give me one shift.
“Every game, that was tough and you know, hopefully, I will never have an experience like that again.”
The "one more shift" wasn’t an option. When Svechnikov tore the ACL in his knee on March 11, there were 18 games remaining in the regular season. He asked about toughing it out, playing through the pain. It wasn’t an option.
“I had to get the surgery; I'm still young,” the 24-year-old said. “Maybe if I [was] like 35 or 36 maybe I wouldn't get [get the surgery], but I had to do it. I'm still young.”