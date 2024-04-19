Svechnikov healthy for Hurricanes, ready for Playoffs after missing out last season

The Hurricanes made it to the Eastern Conference Final, getting swept by the Florida Panthers in four one-goal games, one of which went to four overtimes. In that series, which lasted 17 periods, the Hurricanes scored six goals.

Svechnikov had 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 64 regular-season games before his injury. The previous season, he had 30 goals for the first time in his career. This season, he had 19 goals in 59 games after his return on Oct. 27, eight of which were game-winners.

You don’t think Svechnikov’s size (6-foot-2, 195 pounds), snarl and clutch goal-scoring ability would have been a difference in the series against the Panthers? Think again.

Don Waddell, the Hurricanes general manager, knows better. In fact, Svechnikov’s absence fueled the his aggressiveness when he added forwards Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins and Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals prior to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

It was a shocking move as the Hurricanes have traditionally been conservative at the deadline.

“[Svechnikov] was a big loss last year and, you know, that's one of the things when you talk about things you learned last year, you know, we didn't do a lot of the deadline and then you lose [him] a week after,” Waddell said Friday. “It's one of your power forwards that can score goals for you. So having him in the lineup on a regular basis right now, I think he is probably the biggest power forward we have and the way he can control the puck down low and forecheck and then, obviously, he's got the ability to score big goals.”

It certainly gives coach Rod Brind’Amour another weapon he did not have during the run last season.

Guentzel has been in the spotlight, scoring 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in the 17 games since he arrived, but Svechnikov has added depth to the lineup.

He is comfortable moving onto the third line and giving the Hurricanes added scoring depth among their bottom-six forwards.

“Certainly, you would hope it makes our team better,” Brind’Amour said. “Obviously, you got a really good player and that should make your team tougher to play against. Sliding guys around, we've done that all year. And I'm sure we'll have to do it a little bit here and there too. I think that's good that we've already done that.

“I mean, it's not anything earth-shattering if we move the lines around and different guys play with each other because they've done it all.”

Svechnikov says he doesn’t care about which line he is assigned or how many minutes he plays.

He is happy to be back.

He says that it will be more pleasurable to drive to the rink and navigate the sea of fans tailgating in the parking lots because he knows he will soon be lacing up his skates to help the cause. He says it will make the madhouse inside PNC Arena a little louder standing on the ice in uniform instead of in the press box in street clothes. He knows his heart will race a little faster before the puck is dropped.

“Playoffs are special so we're excited and I can't wait, to be honest,” Svechnikov said. “Just thinking about it, I got goose bumps. Hopefully, I will take a nice nap tomorrow and get here and have fun.”