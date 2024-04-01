Joshua scores twice, Canucks recover against Ducks

“That was big,” said Joshua, who was playing in his second game after missing 18 with a hand injury. “It was nice to get on the score sheet again. Maybe not my overall best game, but nice to see the puck go in.”

Joshua put the Canucks in front with a one-timer from the edge of the crease off a spinning backhand pass from Conor Garland.

Ducks coach Greg Cronin described defensemen Olen Zellweger and Cam Fowler both chasing Garland behind the net on the play as a "cardinal sin."

“You don't leave the front of the net when the puck is behind your net,” Cronin said. “They're not scoring from behind the net, just stay there. We've talked about it repeatedly this year, and I don't know what the big -- it's just foolishness -- what the big urge is to go behind the net when somebody has got a puck and they're not going to score from there.”