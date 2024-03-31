Canucks clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with Blues loss

Return to postseason for 1st time since 2020

van-clinch-celly

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Vancouver Canucks clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday.

The Canucks (45-20-8) reached the playoffs after not qualifying for the past three seasons when the St. Louis Blues lost 4-0 to the San Jose Sharks.

Vancouver, which has lost two in a row and did not play on Saturday, is first in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of the second-place Edmonton Oilers.

It's the first time the Canucks have qualified for the playoffs since 2019-20, when they lost to the Golden Knights in seven games in the Western Conference Second Round.

Vancouver is led this season by J.T. Miller, who has 92 points (35 goals, 57 assists). Elias Pettersson is second with 84 points (33 goals, 51 assists). Quinn Hughes is third on the Canucks with 81 points (13 goals, 68 assists), which is tied with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche for the most points among NHL defenseman.

Thatcher Demko is 34-13-2 with a 2.47 goals-against average, .917 save percentage in 49 starts, but has not played since March 9 because of a lower-body injury. He has five shutouts, tied for third in the NHL with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the Buffalo Sabres and Charlie Lindgren of the Washington Capitals.

Casey DeSmith is 11-7-0 with a 2.71 GAA, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 26 games (24 starts).

Vancouver has never won the Stanley Cup but has reached the Final three times, the most recent in 2011 when they lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

Latest News

Joshua scores twice, Canucks recover against Ducks

Skinner gets video message from ‘Emily in Paris’ star before 1,000th NHL game

Goal of the Season? Joshua goes between the legs for slick score

NHL Buzz: Thomas recalled by Kings, could make debut on Monday

Hartman to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Wild game

Zacha thriving at center for Bruins after retirements of Bergeron, Krejci

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canucks clinch berth, look to strengthen lead in Pacific Division

Fantilli may not play again this season for Blue Jackets

Fedotov joins Flyers after KHL contract is terminated

McDavid ‘carrying’ Oilers, forces way into thrilling NHL scoring race

Foerster 'equipped' to help Flyers in battle for playoff berth

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 31

NHL Morning Skate for March 31

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Kadri has goal, assist, Flames hold off Kings to end 5-game skid

Stars shut out Kraken, tie franchise record with 7th straight win

Matthews scores 60th, Maple Leafs blank Sabres