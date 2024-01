Ducks at Lightning

DUCKS (14-26-1) at LIGHTNING (21-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSUN, BSSC

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano

Ryan Strome -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry

Brett Leason -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brock McGinn

Bo Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Urho Vaakanainen -- Cam Fowler

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Robert Hagg -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder) Leo Carlsson (right knee), Max Jones (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul

Gage Goncalves -- Tyler Motte -- Conor Sheary

Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix

Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh

Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Alex Barre-Boulet

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Erik Cernak (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Zegras, a forward, and Mintyukov, a defenseman, are each expected to miss at least six weeks with their injuries. ... Crozier was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and will be in the lineup. ...Cernak, a defenseman, is considered day to day after he was injured in a 4-3 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Killorn will play at Tampa Bay for the first time since signing a four-year contract with the Ducks in the offseason. He played 805 regular-season games over 11 seasons with them from 2012-23.