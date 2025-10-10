Marchment scores, Lambert wins Kraken coaching debut against Ducks

Beckett Sennecke scored in his NHL debut for the Ducks, who also played their season opener. Lukas Dostal had 28 saves. Joel Quenneville, who coached the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, 2015), was coaching his first game for Anaheim.

“I thought we had our best 30 minutes you could have,” Quenneville said. “Everything we were doing well, but they got the lead. That next goal was a big one in the third, and we kind of lost the puck possession game and lost the zone time as well.”

Dunn made it 1-0 at 2:21 of the first period, taking a feed from Adam Larsson at the top of the left circle and snapping it over Dostal’s right shoulder.

“Obviously, the goal early on was nice to have, but we knew we needed to get a little bit more on offense,” Lambert said. “And I think as the game went on, we did.”

Sennecke, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, tied it 1-1 at 4:11 of the first after Mason McTavish intercepted Dunn’s attempted breakout pass and found Sennecke open at the right post. Sennecke redirected it into an open net behind Daccord for his first career goal.

“It’s pretty awesome to get that one to finally go in. I’ve been thinking about that one for a while now, so it was definitely nice to see,” Sennecke said. “It’s something that you kind of dream of growing up, and to have my family there makes it that much more special.”