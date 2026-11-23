DUCKS (11-12-1) at KRAKEN (10-9-1)
9:40 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, Prime Video, KONG
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Roger McQueen -- Judd Caulfield
Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo
Nico Myatovic -- Nikita Nesterenko -- Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe -- Ian Moore
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Tristan Luneau -- Stian Solberg
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Noah Warren
Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Beckett Sennecke (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Berkly Catton -- Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Mackie Samoskevich
Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson -- Ryan Winterton
Matthew Wood -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Ryan Lindgren -- Ville Ottavainen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Curtis Douglas (upper body)
Status report
Anaheim held an optional morning skate on Monday. Carlsson did not participate in practice on Sunday and is
not expected to play after leaving a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. The forward is day to day.