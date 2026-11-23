DUCKS (11-12-1) at KRAKEN (10-9-1)

9:40 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, Prime Video, KONG

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Roger McQueen -- Judd Caulfield

Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo

Nico Myatovic -- Nikita Nesterenko -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Ian Moore

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Tristan Luneau -- Stian Solberg

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Noah Warren

Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Beckett Sennecke (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Berkly Catton -- Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Mackie Samoskevich

Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson -- Ryan Winterton

Matthew Wood -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Ville Ottavainen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Curtis Douglas (upper body)

Status report

Anaheim held an optional morning skate on Monday. Carlsson did not participate in practice on Sunday and is

not expected to play after leaving a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. The forward is day to day.