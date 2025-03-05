Ducks score 4 goals in 1st, ease past Oilers

Jackson LaCombe and Cutter Gauthier each had three assists, and Sam Colangelo and Leo Carlsson each had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (27-26-7), who have won two of three. Lukas Dostal made 32 saves.

“It was a huge win, we had a tough one against Chicago (a 6-3 loss on Saturday), so it was a good bounce-back win for our group,” McTavish said. “I think I’ve been getting a lot of chances recently, which is always a good sign.

“The biggest thing is making sure you’re skating and competing, and I’ve been getting some bounces recently.”

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a power-play goal and an assist for the Oilers (35-22-4), who have lost six of seven and are 3-7-1 in their past 11. Calvin Pickard allowed four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Stuart Skinner (14 saves) after the first period.

Draisaitl put Edmonton ahead 1-0 on the power play at 10:05 of the first period, snapping in a one-timer off a pass from McDavid past Dostal’s glove at the bottom of the right circle for his NHL-leading 45th goal of the season.

Draisaitl has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) on a 12-game point streak.

“I thought our start was outstanding. I thought we were skating well, moving the puck, spent a lot of time in the offensive zone,” said Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch. “We just scored the power-play goal, spent a couple of shifts after that, and then the goal against, a couple guys stopped playing, thought the puck went over the glass.

“It didn’t and we got caught on a goal against and after that, we’re a fragile team and when things aren’t going well, we lose our game. I thought our start was exactly how we needed to play and guys were ready, and then a little bit of adversity and we’re a shell of ourselves.”