Leason has goal, 2 assists to lead Ducks past Stars

Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Olen Zellweger and Jackson LaCombe scored for Anaheim (7-8-2), which has won three of its past four games (3-1-0). Lukas Dostal made 34 saves.

“I think the tracking was good. I was battling for the puck. The guys did a great job on the rebounds. They boxed out guys. I saw the puck from the blue line and that was the key for me,” Dostal said.

Esa Lindell and Matt Duchene scored for Dallas (11-6-0), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Casey DeSmith made 24 saves.

Zellweger scored 56 seconds into the first period to give Anaheim a 1-0 lead on a shot from inside the blue line.

“Kind of a fluky first goal, kind of like a sinker in baseball. The whole first period was played in the neutral zone. Our execution was off, we weren’t really able to get them into their own end where we’re a dangerous team,” Duchene said. “Good little reminder for us, sometimes we have a habit of playing to the perceived level of [who] we’re going to play instead of playing the way we have been playing. Our intensity and hunger right off the bat wasn’t there and it bit us.”