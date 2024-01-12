Hurricanes extend point streak to 7 with win against Ducks

Kochetkov leaves in 2nd period for Carolina; Gibson injured for Anaheim

Recap: Anaheim Ducks @ Carolina Hurricanes 1.11.24

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seth Jarvis had a goal and two assists for the Carolina Hurricanes, who extended their point streak to seven games with a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at PNC Arena on Thursday.

Stefan Noesen and Jordan Martinook each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (23-13-5), who are 6-0-1 during the point streak. Pyotr Kochetkov allowed three goals on 10 shots before leaving at 12:55 of the second period following a collision with Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom. Antti Raanta stopped all three shots he faced in relief.

Lundestrom, Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano scored for the Ducks (14-26-1), who were coming off a win but are 1-5-1 in their past seven games. John Gibson allowed five goals on 26 shots before leaving the game after the second period with an upper-body injury. Lukas Dostal made eight saves in the third.

Brady Skjei gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 16:00 of the first period when he finished a cross-ice pass from Jarvis into an open net from the left circle.

Andrei Svechnikov then scored 15 seconds later to make it 2-0. Teuvo Teravainen sent a spinning pass to Sebastian Aho, who quickly fed Svechnikov for a one-timer from the right circle.

Lundestrom scored 25 seconds into the second period to make it 2-1, tapping in a short pass from Brett Leason from the edge of the crease.

Martinook responded to make it 3-1 at 1:57. He got behind the defense and received a pass from Jarvis on his backhand before beating Gibson with his forehand.

Strome cut it to 3-2 at 10:06 when he swatted in the rebound of Troy Terry's shot just under the crossbar.

Vatrano tied it 3-3 at 10:53 with a power-play goal. He beat Kochetkov under his glove off a face-off win by Adam Henrique for his 20th goal of the season.

Noesen put the Hurricanes back in front 4-3 at 14:30, tucking a backhand between Gibson's skate and the left post.

Jack Drury made it 5-3 at 16:41 with a one-timer from the low slot on a power play.

Jarvis extended the lead to 6-3 at 9:54 of the third period when he tipped in a shot from Brent Burns.

